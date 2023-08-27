2023 FIBA World Cup: Canada enjoys lopsided 128-73 win over Lebanon

Clemente Almanza
Canada continued their strong showings in their group games with a 128-73 blowout win over Lebanon. The 55-point win improves Canada’s record to 2-0 in group play.

The talent gap was quickly evident in this game, as Canada enjoyed a 29-13 lead after the first quarter. This quickly ballooned to 66-30 at halftime. The scoring continued to escalate as Canada had an eye-popping 100-48 lead following the third quarter.

Due to the opponent, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t asked to do much in Canada’s second group game. In 17 minutes, he finished with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, five assists and five rebounds.

Canada also took advantage of the matchup by resting Lu Dort, who is dealing with soreness from their previous game against France. The resting opportunity allows him to be closer to 100% in Canada’s next group game against Latvia.

Let’s look at highlights and instant reactions from Canada’s lopsided win over Lebanon.

