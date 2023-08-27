2023 FIBA World Cup: Canada enjoys lopsided 128-73 win over Lebanon
Canada continued their strong showings in their group games with a 128-73 blowout win over Lebanon. The 55-point win improves Canada’s record to 2-0 in group play.
The talent gap was quickly evident in this game, as Canada enjoyed a 29-13 lead after the first quarter. This quickly ballooned to 66-30 at halftime. The scoring continued to escalate as Canada had an eye-popping 100-48 lead following the third quarter.
Due to the opponent, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t asked to do much in Canada’s second group game. In 17 minutes, he finished with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, five assists and five rebounds.
Canada also took advantage of the matchup by resting Lu Dort, who is dealing with soreness from their previous game against France. The resting opportunity allows him to be closer to 100% in Canada’s next group game against Latvia.
Let’s look at highlights and instant reactions from Canada’s lopsided win over Lebanon.
Here's your starting 5⃣ for today
2⃣ – @shaiglalex
2⃣4⃣ – @dillonbrooks24
9⃣ – @RjBarrett6
1⃣3⃣ – @KellyOlynyk
7⃣ – @DwightPowell33
LIVE on @Sportsnet #FIBAWC | #WinForCanada pic.twitter.com/VbCxAiYbWM
— Canada Basketball (@CanBball) August 27, 2023
Let Shai cook. 🤌
Tune-in to @CanBball in #FIBAWC action against Lebanon on Sportsnet + SN NOW! pic.twitter.com/gASZkNK9Z3
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 27, 2023
Shai in & out & dunks it at the rim
Then goes COAST TO COAST with the behind the back
Quick 4 for SGA
— TF (@ThunderFocus) August 27, 2023
End of 1Q: Canada 29, Lebanon 13
SGA – 4 points on 2/4 shooting, 2 assists, 1 rebound
— Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 27, 2023
Shai might have the smoothest handles in the game. 😮💨#FIBAWC x #WinForCanada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/I58Ct27jTV
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 27, 2023
SGA is just toying with Lebanon in this first half
— Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 27, 2023
SGA with the 1-handed dunk!
— Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 27, 2023
Lu Dort should be available for Canada’s next game, per the broadcast
— Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 27, 2023
Too easy for SGA
pic.twitter.com/PQ7xbbzG5t
— Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 27, 2023
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in 17 minutes in his 2nd World-Cup game
12 points
5 assists
5 rebounds
1 steal
5/8 FGA
2/2 FTA
+34
Light game for SGA in a easy W. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/vSGLcAJP0H
— TF (@ThunderFocus) August 27, 2023
FINAL: Canada 128, Lebanon 73
SGA – 12 points on 5/8 shooting, 5 assists, 5 rebounds
— Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) August 27, 2023