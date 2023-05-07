2023 Fantasy Football: TE draft rankings

Last season gave fantasy football managers something they had been waiting for: A nearly full, healthy season from George Kittle. And the San Francisco 49ers star tight end didn't disappoint, finishing the year as the second highest-scoring fantasy tight end, behind only the otherworldly Travis Kelce.

Kittle started things slow after missing the first two games of the year, prompting fears of another down season. Thankfully, his production increased exponentially for the rest of 2022, and he ended up scoring the most touchdowns (11) of his career.

That seems kind of wild, considering Kittle's been one of the faces of the tight end position for many years now. Here's to hoping Kyle Shanahan doesn't try anything too funky with Kittle in 2023; we want more touchdowns!

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

We also want more stability out of the position. So, not only are we hoping for more touchdowns and production and health from Kittle, but we hope some new names emerge to help create some depth and consistency at fantasy tight end.

Check out our draft rankings at the position for 2023:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros