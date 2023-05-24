2023 Fantasy Football: Half-PPR Mock Draft, 1.0

The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew took part in a one-round, half-PPR mock draft, their first of 2023 as we head toward draft season.

Check out the results of the mock below, and stay tuned — we'll be mocking Rounds 2 and 3 soon!

It's his time in the sun at No. 1 overall. Jefferson is an elite talent playing in an offense that moves him around to get him in favorable spots. He can have a 20-TD season at some point. — Matt Harmon

Kicked myself a little bit after this for not going Chase. However, fully believe McCaffrey has a unique ceiling and floor combo and is a difference-maker at the RB spot. — Harmon

Round 1, Pick 3: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Incoming third-year breakout? Chase went over 1,000 yards with 9 TDs in only 12 games last season. He's a target hog in an explosive offense, and all signs point to him having a career year. — Dan Titus

A Week 4 ankle injury derailed a promising third season for Taylor, but the former rushing champ comes into the '23-24 fully healthy with a new head coach who runs the ball incessantly. I'm here for JT's bounce-back campaign, and I feel better about taking him over Austin Ekeler. — Titus

Round 1, Pick 5: Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Bankable as a pass-catcher and belongs in the first round no matter what happens to his goal-line equity. — Scott Pianowski

Getting near a dangerous mileage, but Brian Daboll (and even Daniel Jones) have this offense moving in the right direction, and Barkley looked like a bell cow last year. — Pianowski

Kupp averaged by far the most PPR points per game last season when on the field and should get all the targets in a depleted Rams offense. We just need Matthew Stafford to return healthy. — Dalton Del Don

The electric rookie is set for three-down work in a run-heavy offense with a loaded offensive line. Robinson has an argument to be ranked immediately as fantasy's top RB (Atlanta's schedule appears highly favorable too). — Del Don

If you're looking for signs of decline with Kelce, you won't find 'em in his 2022 game log. He just delivered career highs in receptions (110) and receiving touchdowns (12), then gave us a stellar postseason. No other player provides a positional edge quite like Kelce. — Andy Behrens

Hill somehow produced career highs in catches (119) and receiving yards (1,710) in his first season without Patrick Mahomes. He's ridiculous — cartoonishly fast, as explosive as any receiver in NFL history. — Behrens

I'm all-in on a Kareem-Hunt-less Chubb in 2023. The best pure runner in football should be even better in a full offseason alongside Deshaun Watson. — Mo Castillo

Consistent greatness. I'm not sure there's a massive ceiling with Diggs like the ones some of his younger counterparts have (although fourth in yards/targets and second in touchdowns at his position is a pretty good ceiling), but few players have safer floors than he does, and I feel comfortable taking him here before the turn. I also am coming around to the idea of Diggs and Josh Allen entering this season hungry and motivated after the way 2022 ended. — Castillo