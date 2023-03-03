2023 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for every position

We're still a ways away from the first pitch of 2023 Opening Day, but it's never too early to get a head start on your fantasy baseball research. And what better way to do just that than to check out the Yahoo Fantasy crew's top 300 players for the 2023 MLB season?

Who should be the No. 1 pick this draft season? Is it new Philadelphia Phillie, Trea Turner, fresh off another 20-20 season? The case for Turner is an easy one; he hasn't hit under .290 since 2018 and his OPS has been over .800 for five straight seasons.

All said, Turner isn't a unanimous choice for the No. 1 overall pick.

[Batter up: Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

There's a younger player who might ve even more electrifying than Turner — with a ton of upside to boot.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has made quite the name for himself in his short career. Acuña has shown the potential for a 40-40 season already, and fantasy managers drafting him in the top two or top three are hoping he returns to those heights in a full, healthy season.

[2023 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP]

Health is the big issue with him though, as he hasn't played over 120 games since 2019. Here's to hoping he plays 150+ in 2023!

Is Ronald Acuña Jr. worthy of the No. 1 fantasy pick? (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

There are some new names expected to be selected in the first round this season, too. Reigning AL MVP, Aaron Judge, also has a claim to the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez might be the safest player available. Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez delivered an epic 2022 season, so expect him to be in the running for the top pick in drafts, too.

Which starting pitchers deserve a first-round grade? Are you buying or fading closers this season?

This should be another exciting season, and our analysts' draft rankings can help you build a potent, championship-worthy team — check them out below:

2023 Fantasy Baseball Rankings powered by FantasyPros