2023 F1 drivers' and constructors' standings

Max Verstappen won the 2023 Formula 1 world drivers’ championship after finishing second in the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint.

Verstappen entered the Qatar Grand Prix weekend with a 177-point lead on second-place Sergio Perez, his Red Bull Racing teammate, needing to score just three points to clinch his third straight championship. Verstappen and Perez, respectively, traded off winning the first four races of the season before Verstappen embarked on a historic 10-race win streak that made his third straight championship a formality.

2023 F1 drivers' standings

1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 433*

2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 224

3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 194

4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 183

5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 153

6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 145

7. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 136

8. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 132

9. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 83

10. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 47

11. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 46

12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 44

13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 23

14. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 10

15. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 6

16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6

17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 3

18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 3

19. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 2

20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 0

21. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

22. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

* — Clinched world championship

Max Verstappen clinched his third straight F1 world drivers' championship during the Qatar Sprint race. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) (Rudy Carezzevoli via Getty Images)

F1 constructors' standings

1. Red Bull RBPT — 657^

2. Mercedes — 326

3. Ferrari — 298

4. Aston Martin-Mercedes — 230

5. McLaren-Mercedes — 219

6. Alpine-Renault — 90

7. Williams-Mercedes — 23

8. Alfa Romeo-Ferrari — 16

9. Haas Ferrari — 12

10. AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

^Clinched constructors championship

Remaining 2023 F1 schedule

United States Grand Prix

Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

October 22, 3 p.m. ET

Mexico City Grand Prix

Autdoromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

October 29, 4 p.m. ET

Sao Paulo Grand Prix

José Carlos Pace Autodrome, São Paulo

November 5, noon ET

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit, Las Vegas

November 19, 1 a.m. ET

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

November 26, 8 a.m. ET