2023 El Paso Times' All-City Volleyball Team: Led by MVP Franklin's Jordan Imperial
Here is a look at the 2023 All-City volleyball team, including the MVP and first and second teams, and honorable mention selections.
MVP
Jordan Imperial, Franklin
Of note: Imperial finished her senior season with 494 kills, 554 digs and 56 aces in helping lead the Cougars to a share of the District 1-6A title, capping a strong four-year run on the varsity.
Hitter of the year
Alina Strickler, Coronado
Of note: Strickler had an outstanding season with 414 kills, 502 kills and 39 aces in helping the Thunderbirds to a bi-district title and a share of the District 1-6A championship.
Setter of the Year
Genna Gandara, Eastlake
Of note: Gandara was impressive as a freshman, including 91 assists and 46 digs in the team's two playoff wins. In District 1-6A play, she had 585 assists, 202 digs and 35 kills.
Defensive Player of the Year
Emily Jaramillo, El Paso High
Of note: Her story is impressive as she has had to come back from multiple knee injuries in her career. Was a key player in the team's trip to the third round of the Class 5A playoffs and in winning the District 1-5A title.
Coach of the Year
Roel DeAnda, Eastlake
Of note: DeAnda helped pave the way for the Falcons this season. They defeated perennial city powers Franklin and Coronado, and the Falcons won two playoff matches for the first time in school history. For him personally, he also reached the third round of the playoffs for the first time.
First Team
Nadia Pena, Coronado
Of note: The Texas A&M-Kingsville signee had 259 kills, 557 assists and 15 aces for the Thunderbirds.
Isabella Nunez, Americas
Of note: Nunez was a standout for the Trailblazers with 334 kills, 29 aces, 239 assists and 26 total blocks.
Hannah Finn, Franklin
Of note: Finn finished with 1,276 assists, 401 digs and 24 aces.
Alexis de Vries, Eastwood
Of note: Finished with 487 assists, 315 digs and 47 aces.
Diana Wong, El Paso High
Of note: Wong finished with 543 kills and passed the 1,000 kill mark for her career.
Jaelyn Kohli, Eastlake
Of note: The talented outside hitter was named All-State.
Second Team
Ashlee Macias, Coronado
Of note: Was limited at times due to injury but still was a threat at outside hitter and has signed with UT-Permian Basin.
Lexee Salas, Americas
Of note: Finished with 154 kills, 264 digs and 778 assists.
Lyah Galford, Eastwood
Of note: Galford had 411 kills and 231 digs.
Jocelyn Ornelas, Franklin
Of note: Had 416 kills and 256 digs for the Cougars.
Kaitlyn Salgado, Eastlake
Of note: A strong all-around player for the Falcons, who won two playoff matches in Class 6A. Had 278 kills and 231 digs in District 1-6A play.
Mia Espinoza, Ysleta
Of note: The talented setter was a four-year letterwinner and finished the season with 714 assists, 56 aces, 295 digs and 106 kills. She finished her career with 1,813 career assists, a school record.
Honorable mention
Karime Alvarez, Del Valle
Of note: One of top setters in El Paso, finished with 939 assists, 48 kills and 466 digs.
Bianca Sierra, Montwood
Of note: Outstanding player with 433 assists, 469 digs, 34 aces and 23 kills.
Zoeh Cereceres, Chapin
Of note: Finished the season with 301 kills, 81 blocks and 62 digs.
Alexa Ozuna, Jefferson
Of note: Solid hitter/defender for the Silver Foxes.
Hannah Garcia, El Paso High
Of note: Strong setter, had 1,135 assists, 339 digs and 57 aces.
Danielle Gutierrez, Coronado
Of note: Finished with 554 digs and 35 aces.
Montserrat Soto-Talavera, Eastwood
Of note: One of the best middles in the city.
Ceci Bustamente, Eastlake
Of note: Talented defender, who played key role in team's success in playoffs.
Violet Flores, Fabens
Of note: Had 239 kills, 186 assists, 89 digs on season.
Daisy Diaz, Riverside
Of note: Was key for team in roles as setter and hitter in helping team to District 1-4A title.
