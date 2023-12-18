2023 El Paso Times' All-City Volleyball Team: Led by MVP Franklin's Jordan Imperial

Here is a look at the 2023 All-City volleyball team, including the MVP and first and second teams, and honorable mention selections.

MVP

Jordan Imperial, Franklin

Of note: Imperial finished her senior season with 494 kills, 554 digs and 56 aces in helping lead the Cougars to a share of the District 1-6A title, capping a strong four-year run on the varsity.

Franklin senior Jordan Imperial is this year's Ell Paso Times' All-City volleyball MVP. She poses for a photo on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Tom Lea Park in El Paso.

Hitter of the year

Alina Strickler, Coronado

Of note: Strickler had an outstanding season with 414 kills, 502 kills and 39 aces in helping the Thunderbirds to a bi-district title and a share of the District 1-6A championship.

Coronado senior Alina Strickler is this year's Ell Paso Times' All-City volleyball Hitter of the Year. She poses for a photo on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Tom Lea Park in El Paso.

Setter of the Year

Genna Gandara, Eastlake

Of note: Gandara was impressive as a freshman, including 91 assists and 46 digs in the team's two playoff wins. In District 1-6A play, she had 585 assists, 202 digs and 35 kills.

Eastlake freshman Genna Gandara is this year's Ell Paso Times' All-City volleyball Setter of the Year. She poses for a photo on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Tom Lea Park in El Paso.

Defensive Player of the Year

Emily Jaramillo, El Paso High

Of note: Her story is impressive as she has had to come back from multiple knee injuries in her career. Was a key player in the team's trip to the third round of the Class 5A playoffs and in winning the District 1-5A title.

El Paso High senior Emily Jaramillo is this year's Ell Paso Times' All-City volleyball Defensive Player of the Year. She poses for a photo on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Tom Lea Park in El Paso.

Coach of the Year

Roel DeAnda, Eastlake

Of note: DeAnda helped pave the way for the Falcons this season. They defeated perennial city powers Franklin and Coronado, and the Falcons won two playoff matches for the first time in school history. For him personally, he also reached the third round of the playoffs for the first time.

Eastlake volleyball coach Roel DeAnda is this year's El Paso Times' All-City High School Volleyball Coach of the Year. He poses for a photo on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Tom Lea Park in El Paso.

First Team

Nadia Pena, Coronado

Of note: The Texas A&M-Kingsville signee had 259 kills, 557 assists and 15 aces for the Thunderbirds.

Isabella Nunez, Americas

Of note: Nunez was a standout for the Trailblazers with 334 kills, 29 aces, 239 assists and 26 total blocks.

Hannah Finn, Franklin

Of note: Finn finished with 1,276 assists, 401 digs and 24 aces.

Alexis de Vries, Eastwood

Of note: Finished with 487 assists, 315 digs and 47 aces.

Diana Wong, El Paso High

Of note: Wong finished with 543 kills and passed the 1,000 kill mark for her career.

Jaelyn Kohli, Eastlake

Of note: The talented outside hitter was named All-State.

Second Team

Ashlee Macias, Coronado

Of note: Was limited at times due to injury but still was a threat at outside hitter and has signed with UT-Permian Basin.

Lexee Salas, Americas

Of note: Finished with 154 kills, 264 digs and 778 assists.

Lyah Galford, Eastwood

Of note: Galford had 411 kills and 231 digs.

Jocelyn Ornelas, Franklin

Of note: Had 416 kills and 256 digs for the Cougars.

Kaitlyn Salgado, Eastlake

Of note: A strong all-around player for the Falcons, who won two playoff matches in Class 6A. Had 278 kills and 231 digs in District 1-6A play.

Mia Espinoza, Ysleta

Of note: The talented setter was a four-year letterwinner and finished the season with 714 assists, 56 aces, 295 digs and 106 kills. She finished her career with 1,813 career assists, a school record.

Honorable mention

Karime Alvarez, Del Valle

Of note: One of top setters in El Paso, finished with 939 assists, 48 kills and 466 digs.

Bianca Sierra, Montwood

Of note: Outstanding player with 433 assists, 469 digs, 34 aces and 23 kills.

Zoeh Cereceres, Chapin

Of note: Finished the season with 301 kills, 81 blocks and 62 digs.

Alexa Ozuna, Jefferson

Of note: Solid hitter/defender for the Silver Foxes.

Hannah Garcia, El Paso High

Of note: Strong setter, had 1,135 assists, 339 digs and 57 aces.

Danielle Gutierrez, Coronado

Of note: Finished with 554 digs and 35 aces.

Montserrat Soto-Talavera, Eastwood

Of note: One of the best middles in the city.

Ceci Bustamente, Eastlake

Of note: Talented defender, who played key role in team's success in playoffs.

Violet Flores, Fabens

Of note: Had 239 kills, 186 assists, 89 digs on season.

Daisy Diaz, Riverside

Of note: Was key for team in roles as setter and hitter in helping team to District 1-4A title.

More: Prep sports news Eastlake volleyball standout Jaelynn Kohli commits to New Mexico State

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on X (Formerly Twitter)

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso Times' All-City Volleyball: Meet the 2023 team