2023 East-West Shrine Bowl: Rosters for each team

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl kicks off Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams is set to lead the East team in the 98th edition of the annual college football all-star exhibition.

The game airs live on NFL Network and will feature some of the country’s top prospects, including Boston College WR Zay Flowers and Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell.

Check out the full rosters for the East and West teams below.

East Team Offense

QB Tanner Morgan (Minnesota)

QB Aidan O’Connell (Purdue)

QB Tim DeMorat (Fordham)

RB Jordan Mims (Fresno State)

RB Deneric Prince (Tulsa)

RB Tavion Thomas (Utah)

FB Derek Parish (Houston)

WR Jadon Hasslewood (Arkansas)

WR Kearis Jackson (Georgia)

WR Nikko Remigio (Fresno State)

WR Jalen Cropper (Fresno State)

WR Jacob Copeland (Maryland)

WR Antoine Green (North Carolina)

WR Shaquan Davis (SC State)

WR A.T. Perry (Wake Forest)

WR Joseph Ngata (Clemson)

WR Mitchell Tinsley (Penn State)

TE Blake Whiteheart (Wake Forest)

TE Leonard Taylor (Cincinnati)

TE Daniel Barker (Michigan State)

TE Joel Wilson (Central Michigan)

OL Spencer Anderson (Maryland)

OL Juice Scruggs (Penn State)

OL Alex Palczewski (Illinois)

OL Chandler Zavala (NC State)

OL Luke Haggard (Indiana)

OL Earl Bostick Jr. (Kansas)

OL John Ojukwu (Boise State)

OL Jordan McFadden (Clemson)

OL Quinton Barrow (Grand Valley)

OL Trevor Reid (Louisville)

OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Oregon)

OL Jerome Carvin (Tennessee)

OL Carter Warren (Pitt)

OLD BJ Wilson (Quincy)

OL Jon Gaines (UCLA)

East Team Defense/Special Teams

DL Viliami Fehoko (San Jose State)

DL Dante Stills (WVU)

DL Ikenna Enechukwu (Rice)

DL Ochaun Mathis (Nebraska)

DL Brodric Martin (Western Kentucky)

DL Kobie Turner (Wake Forest)

DL Moro Ojomo (Texas)

DL Keondre Coburn (Texas)

EDGE Yasir Abdullah (Louisville)

EDGE Caleb Murphy (Ferris State)

EDGE Robert Beal Jr. (Georgia)

EDGE Jose Ramirez (Eastern Michigan)

EDGE BJ Thompson (Stephen F. Austin)

LB Jeremy Banks (Tennessee)

LB Kyle Soelle (Arizona State)

LB Ben VanSumeren (Michigan State)

LB Anfernee Orji (Vanderbilt)

LB Amari Burney (Florida)

LB Austin Ajiake (UNLV East)

CB Anthony Adams (Portland State East)

CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU)

CB D’Shawn Jamison (Texas)

CB Lance Boykin (Coastal Carolina)

CB Kei’Trel Clark (Louisville)

CB Mekhi Garner (LSU)

Story continues

CB Nehemiah Shelton (San Jose State)

CB Kahlef Hailassie (Western Kentucky)

CB Arquon Bush (Cincinnati)

S Gervarrius Owens (Houston)

S Bennett Williams (Oregon)

S A.J. Finley (Ole Miss)

S Tyreque Jones (Boise State)

S Art Green (Houston)

K Andre Szmyt (Syracuse)

P Ethan Evans (Wingate)

LS Matt Hembrough (Oklahoma State)

West Team Offense

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA)

QB Tommy DeVito (Illinois)

QB Chase Brice (App. State)

RB Kazmeir Allen (UCLA)

RB Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)

RB Xazavian Valladay (Arizona State)

RB Travis Dye (USC)

RB Charles McClelland (Cincinnati)

FB Jack Colletto (Oregon State)

WR Zay Flowers (Boston College)

WR Demario Douglas (Liberty)

WR Dallas Daniels (Jackson State)

WR Jake Bobo (UCLA)

WR Jadakis Bonds (Hampton)

WR Justin Shorter (Florida)

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (WVU)

WR Michael Jefferson (Lousianna)

TE Princeton Fant (Tennessee)

TE Travis Vokolek (Nebraska)

TE Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan)

TE Thomas Greaney (Albany)

OL Jaxson Kirkland (Washington)

OL Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas)

OL Atonio Mafi (UCLA)

OL Jacky Chen (Pace)

OL Colby Sorsdal (William & Mary)

OL Henry Bainivalu (Washington)

OL Dalton Wagner (Arkansas)

OL Brent Laing (Minnesota Duluth)

OL Theo Benedet (British Columbia)

OL Mason Brooks (Ole Miss)

OL Connor Galvin (Baylor)

OL Kadeem Telfort (UAB)

OL Mark Evans II (Arkansas Pine-Bluff)

OL Chris Murray (Oklahoma)

West Team Defense/Special Teams

DL Jerron Cage (Ohio State)

DL Desjuan Johnson (Toledo)

DL Devonnsha Maxwell (Chattanooga)

DL PJ Mustipher (Penn State)

DL Scott Matlock (Boise State)

DL Terry Hampton (Arkansas)

EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. (Florida)

EDGE Titus Leo (Wagner College)

EDGE Andre Jones (Louisiana)

EDGE Habakkuk Baldonado (Pitt)

EDGE Truman Jones (Harvard)

LB Jaiden Woodbey (Boston College)

LB Drake Thomas (NC State)

LB Isaiah Moore (NC State)

LB Shaka Heyward (Duke)

LB Mohamoud Diabate (Utah)

LB Charlie Thomas (Georgia Tech)

LB Jalen Graham (Purdue)

LB Tyrus Wheat (Miss. State)

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse (LSU)

CB Starling Thomas V (UAB)

CB Nic Jones (Ball State)

CB Eric Scott Jr. (Southern Miss)

CB Cameron Brown (Ohio State)

CB Jaylin Williams (Indiana)

CB Myles Brooks (Louisiana Tech)

CB Terell Smith (Minnesota)

S Trey Dean III (Florida)

S Jordan Howden (Minnesota)

S Christian Izien (Rutgers)

S Christian Young (Arizona)

K Jake Moody (Michigan)

P Michael Turk (Oklahoma)

LS Chris Stoll (Penn State)

[lawrence-related id=109499,109495,109484,109397,109429]

[vertical-gallery id=109263]

[listicle id=109487]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire