2023 early signing period tracker: Which recruits are making things official with Colorado?

Jack Carlough
·3 min read

Deion Sanders’ second early signing period as Colorado’s head football coach has arrived.

Through Friday, recruits have the opportunity to ink their national letter of intent, making things official with the college of their choice. High school prospects who don’t sign during the early period will get another chance to do so on national signing day (Feb. 7).

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Buffaloes have nine class of 2024 commits, including top-ranked offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who will likely sign with Coach Prime’s Buffs at some point this week.

Below is our Colorado football 2023 early signing period tracker (rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite):

Athlete Kam Mikell

  • Statesboro, Georgia

  • Class rankings: No. 5 athlete, No. 103 nationally (four-star)

  • 6-foot-1, 181 pounds

DL Eric Brantley Jr.

  • Valdosta, Georgia

  • Class rankings: No. 65 DL, No. 590 nationally (three-star)

  • 6-foot-2, 250 pounds

WR Terrell Timmons Jr.

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
DL Brandon Davis-Swain

  • West Bloomfield, Michigan

  • Class rankings: No. 31 DL, No. 234 nationally (four-star)

  • 6-foot-3, 263 pounds

TE Chamon Metayer

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
  • Four-star Cincinnati transfer

  • Recorded 23 catches for 258 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2023

WR Drelon Miller

  • Silsbee, Texas

  • Class rankings: No. 14 WR, No. 65 nationally (four-star)

  • 6-foot, 190 pounds

OL Justin Mayers

Syndication: El Paso Times
  • Three-star UTEP transfer

  • Started in 12 games (left guard) and graded out at 77.9, according to Pro Football Focus this past season

DL Anquin Barnes

  • Three-star Alabama transfer

  • Appeared in 2 games this past season

EDGE Keaten Wade

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
  • Three-star Kentucky transfer

  • Recorded 35 total tackles, 3 TFLs and 1 sack in 2023

OL Kahlil Benson

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
  • Three-star Indiana transfer

  • Started in 12 games this past season

QB Walter Taylor

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Three-star Vanderbilt transfer

  • Completed 5-of-15 passes for 44 yards and an interception this past season

RB Micah Welch

  • Milledgeville, Georgia

  • Class rankings: No. 59 RB, No. 759 nationally (three-star)

  • 5-foot-9, 210 pounds

WR Will Sheppard

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
  • Four-star Vanderbilt transfer

  • Recorded 47 catches for 684 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this past season

