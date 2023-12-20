2023 early signing period tracker: Which recruits are making things official with Colorado?

Deion Sanders’ second early signing period as Colorado’s head football coach has arrived.

Through Friday, recruits have the opportunity to ink their national letter of intent, making things official with the college of their choice. High school prospects who don’t sign during the early period will get another chance to do so on national signing day (Feb. 7).

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Buffaloes have nine class of 2024 commits, including top-ranked offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who will likely sign with Coach Prime’s Buffs at some point this week.

Below is our Colorado football 2023 early signing period tracker (rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite):

Athlete Kam Mikell

Statesboro, Georgia

Class rankings: No. 5 athlete, No. 103 nationally (four-star)

6-foot-1, 181 pounds

DL Eric Brantley Jr.

Valdosta, Georgia

Class rankings: No. 65 DL, No. 590 nationally (three-star)

6-foot-2, 250 pounds

WR Terrell Timmons Jr.

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Three-star North Carolina State transfer

Recorded 11 catches for 195 yards in 2023

DL Brandon Davis-Swain

West Bloomfield, Michigan

Class rankings: No. 31 DL, No. 234 nationally (four-star)

6-foot-3, 263 pounds

TE Chamon Metayer

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star Cincinnati transfer

Recorded 23 catches for 258 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2023

WR Drelon Miller

Just brought in some 𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 talent ✍️ @DrelonMiller is a Colorado Buffalo#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/1xGVZ6BmBE — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 20, 2023

Silsbee, Texas

Class rankings: No. 14 WR, No. 65 nationally (four-star)

6-foot, 190 pounds

OL Justin Mayers

Syndication: El Paso Times

Three-star UTEP transfer

Started in 12 games (left guard) and graded out at 77.9, according to Pro Football Focus this past season

DL Anquin Barnes

Three-star Alabama transfer

Appeared in 2 games this past season

EDGE Keaten Wade

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Three-star Kentucky transfer

Recorded 35 total tackles, 3 TFLs and 1 sack in 2023

OL Kahlil Benson

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Three-star Indiana transfer

Started in 12 games this past season

QB Walter Taylor

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Three-star Vanderbilt transfer

Completed 5-of-15 passes for 44 yards and an interception this past season

RB Micah Welch

Chose to roll with the black & gold 🦬 ✍️Welcome to Colorado, @Micahwelch20#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/YDmz6rIPtz — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 20, 2023

Milledgeville, Georgia

Class rankings: No. 59 RB, No. 759 nationally (three-star)

5-foot-9, 210 pounds

WR Will Sheppard

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star Vanderbilt transfer

Recorded 47 catches for 684 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this past season

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire