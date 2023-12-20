2023 early signing period tracker: Which recruits are making things official with Colorado?
Deion Sanders’ second early signing period as Colorado’s head football coach has arrived.
Through Friday, recruits have the opportunity to ink their national letter of intent, making things official with the college of their choice. High school prospects who don’t sign during the early period will get another chance to do so on national signing day (Feb. 7).
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Buffaloes have nine class of 2024 commits, including top-ranked offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who will likely sign with Coach Prime’s Buffs at some point this week.
Below is our Colorado football 2023 early signing period tracker (rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite):
Athlete Kam Mikell
Starting off hot 🔥
Statesboro, Georgia
Class rankings: No. 5 athlete, No. 103 nationally (four-star)
6-foot-1, 181 pounds
DL Eric Brantley Jr.
Georgia made. Boulder bound.
Valdosta, Georgia
Class rankings: No. 65 DL, No. 590 nationally (three-star)
6-foot-2, 250 pounds
WR Terrell Timmons Jr.
Three-star North Carolina State transfer
Recorded 11 catches for 195 yards in 2023
DL Brandon Davis-Swain
Motor City 🏙️ to the Mountains 🏔️
West Bloomfield, Michigan
Class rankings: No. 31 DL, No. 234 nationally (four-star)
6-foot-3, 263 pounds
TE Chamon Metayer
Four-star Cincinnati transfer
Recorded 23 catches for 258 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2023
WR Drelon Miller
Just brought in some 𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 talent
Silsbee, Texas
Class rankings: No. 14 WR, No. 65 nationally (four-star)
6-foot, 190 pounds
OL Justin Mayers
Three-star UTEP transfer
Started in 12 games (left guard) and graded out at 77.9, according to Pro Football Focus this past season
DL Anquin Barnes
Big-time addition on defense
Three-star Alabama transfer
Appeared in 2 games this past season
EDGE Keaten Wade
Three-star Kentucky transfer
Recorded 35 total tackles, 3 TFLs and 1 sack in 2023
OL Kahlil Benson
Three-star Indiana transfer
Started in 12 games this past season
QB Walter Taylor
Three-star Vanderbilt transfer
Completed 5-of-15 passes for 44 yards and an interception this past season
RB Micah Welch
Chose to roll with the black & gold 🦬
Milledgeville, Georgia
Class rankings: No. 59 RB, No. 759 nationally (three-star)
5-foot-9, 210 pounds
WR Will Sheppard
Four-star Vanderbilt transfer
Recorded 47 catches for 684 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this past season