2023 Eagles’ schedule: Downloadable wallpaper

Thanks to having one of the top records in the NFL last season, the Eagles will play in five prime-time games. That includes one Thursday Night Football contests against the Minnesota Vikings (Week 2), as well as two Sunday Night Football games against the Miami Dolphins (Week 7), and Dallas Cowboys (Week 14).

The NFC Champions will also be featured on Monday night as well, with matchups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (Week 11).

Philadelphia will also host the New York Giants (Week 16) on Monday December 25, Christmas Day.

To ensure that you never miss any of the action this season, use our NFL Wires downloadable 2023 Eagles schedule, featuring Jalen Hurts, Haason Reddick, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

