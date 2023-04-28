2023 Draft: Cowboys top remaining needs for Day 2

When the Cowboys drafted Mazi Smith with their first-round pick, they essentially fortified their defense. A defensive unit headlined by standout after standout on the periphery, was dangerously lacking in the middle. No longer.

At 6-foot-3, 323 pounds, Smith is expected to slide into the rotation almost immediately. The DT from Michigan was No. 1 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List because he possessed qualities that not only translate to the NFL, but stand out in the NFL. With the defensive line seemingly settled and the Cowboys setting their sights on other opportunities for improvement, a few positions stand as out Dallas’ top remaining needs on Day 2.

Tight End

It’s the decoy position that started it all. Leading up to the draft, the Cowboys floated more rumors than the first alternate at a Miss America pageant. For roughly a month, Dallas was linked to tight ends like Dalton Kincaid and Michael Mayer in the first round.

With Dalton Schultz gone in free agency, the potential marriage made sense, at least from a technical perspective. If that wasn’t enough to sell the tight end position to inquiring minds, Luke Musgrave and Sam LaPorta rumors began bubbling up in the hours leading up to the pick.

Low and behold, it was all a smokescreen. Dallas passed on Mayer, LaPorta and Musgrave and opted for their real target. And while it kept thieves off their scent, it also kept the TE need alive.

Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot are intriguing second year players on the Cowboys but Dallas still clearly needs another piece to add to their depth chart. Whether that piece slots in at the top, middle or bottom remains to be seen, what’s clear is they could an extra piece for their multi-TE offense.

Cornerback

With Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, Jourdan Lewis and DaRon Bland atop the depth chart, the Cowboys are good at CB for the 2023 season. But in 2024, Diggs, Gilmore and Lewis are all free agents, leaving an immanent need looming.

The 2023 draft class is deep in CB talent so it’s a good time to get ahead of the issue. Dallas needs to add another boundary player to their group and preferably one that has some special team ability.

Of all the positions, CB is the second-most frequently drafted position by the Cowboys (with top-100 picks) so chances are good they’ll be looking on Day 2.

Guard

It’s imperative the Cowboys come out of the 2023 draft with a guard. 2022 starting LG, Connor McGovern, left in free agency and Dallas is none-too-eager to move Terence Steele or Tyler Smith inside to cover it. They have internal options at their disposal but no clear solution or even a favorite.

The 2023 draft isn’t especially deep at guard so finding a prospect on Day 2 is important. The Cowboys face staunch defensive lines in the NFC East and can’t afford to leave LG neglected.

Running back

The post-Ezekiel Elliott era is in full effect and Tony Pollard gets the chance to show the world what he can do as the unquestioned RB1 in Dallas. Yet with zero 200 carry seasons on his professional resume and coming off a significant injury, some question if it’s wise to change the formula in Dallas at all.

Perhaps Pollard is at peak efficiency when he’s working with another runner. Finding another back to split time with Pollard would maximize efficiency and keep the Cowboys offense humming. It would also protect Dallas at the RB position if Pollard left in 2024.

