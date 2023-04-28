2023 Draft: Best players remaining for Day 2

Chaos reigned on Day 1, and the forecast for Day 2 calls for a good chance of more of the same.

Thursday’s opening round in Kansas City left a ton of big names on the board, so expect teams to jockey for position as they angle to dip into the cream of the remaining crop.

The Cowboys are set to add two more names to their rookie class on Friday with Picks 58 and 90. Here’s a cheat sheet on who’s still waiting for a phone call, with Draft Wire’s best players still available, plus a few extra notable names just to account for another night of wackiness.

Tight end

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Darnell Washington, Georgia

Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Cornerback

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9)

Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Julius Brents, Kansas State

DJ Turner, Michigan

Cam Smith, South Carolina

Offensive line

29. Buffalo Bills — O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Syndication Gator Sports

O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Steve Avila, G, TCU

Cody Mauch, G, North Dakota State

Dawand Jones, T, Ohio State

Wide receiver

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11)

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Josh Downs, North Carolina

Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma

Rashee Rice, SMU

Edge rusher

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

BJ Ojulari, LSU

Keion White, Georgia Tech

Derick Hall, Auburn

Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Linebacker

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Safety

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Branch, Alabama

Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Ji-Ayir Brown, Penn State

Christopher Smith, Georgia

Defensive tackle

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Siaki Ika, Baylor

Keeanu Benton, Wisconcin

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida

Quarterback

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Will Levis, Kentucky

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

