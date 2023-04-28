2023 Draft: Best players remaining for Day 2

Chaos reigned on Day 1, and the forecast for Day 2 calls for a good chance of more of the same.

Thursday’s opening round in Kansas City left a ton of big names on the board, so expect teams to jockey for position as they angle to dip into the cream of the remaining crop.

The Cowboys are set to add two more names to their rookie class on Friday with Picks 58 and 90. Here’s a cheat sheet on who’s still waiting for a phone call, with Draft Wire’s best players still available, plus a few extra notable names just to account for another night of wackiness.

Tight end

  • Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

  • Darnell Washington, Georgia

  • Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

  • Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Cornerback

  • Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

  • Julius Brents, Kansas State

  • DJ Turner, Michigan

  • Cam Smith, South Carolina

Offensive line

29. Buffalo Bills — O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
  • O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

  • Steve Avila, G, TCU

  • Cody Mauch, G, North Dakota State

  • Dawand Jones, T, Ohio State

Wide receiver

  • Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

  • Josh Downs, North Carolina

  • Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma

  • Rashee Rice, SMU

Edge rusher

  • BJ Ojulari, LSU

  • Keion White, Georgia Tech

  • Derick Hall, Auburn

  • Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Linebacker

  • Trenton Simpson, Clemson

  • Drew Sanders, Arkansas

  • Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

  • Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Safety

  • Brian Branch, Alabama

  • Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

  • Ji-Ayir Brown, Penn State

  • Christopher Smith, Georgia

Defensive tackle

  • Siaki Ika, Baylor

  • Keeanu Benton, Wisconcin

  • Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

  • Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida

Quarterback

  • Will Levis, Kentucky

  • Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

