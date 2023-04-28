2023 Draft: Best players remaining for Day 2
Chaos reigned on Day 1, and the forecast for Day 2 calls for a good chance of more of the same.
Thursday’s opening round in Kansas City left a ton of big names on the board, so expect teams to jockey for position as they angle to dip into the cream of the remaining crop.
The Cowboys are set to add two more names to their rookie class on Friday with Picks 58 and 90. Here’s a cheat sheet on who’s still waiting for a phone call, with Draft Wire’s best players still available, plus a few extra notable names just to account for another night of wackiness.
Tight end
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Darnell Washington, Georgia
Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
Sam LaPorta, Iowa
Cornerback
Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9)
Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
Julius Brents, Kansas State
DJ Turner, Michigan
Cam Smith, South Carolina
Offensive line
29. Buffalo Bills — O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
Syndication Gator Sports
O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
Steve Avila, G, TCU
Cody Mauch, G, North Dakota State
Dawand Jones, T, Ohio State
Wide receiver
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11)
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Josh Downs, North Carolina
Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma
Rashee Rice, SMU
Edge rusher
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
BJ Ojulari, LSU
Keion White, Georgia Tech
Derick Hall, Auburn
Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
Linebacker
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Trenton Simpson, Clemson
Drew Sanders, Arkansas
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
Daiyan Henley, Washington State
Safety
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Branch, Alabama
Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
Ji-Ayir Brown, Penn State
Christopher Smith, Georgia
Defensive tackle
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Siaki Ika, Baylor
Keeanu Benton, Wisconcin
Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida
Quarterback
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Will Levis, Kentucky
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee