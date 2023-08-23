2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee video review | Autoblog Garage

We take a look at the 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee. It's one of seven "Last Call" special editions celebrating the end of production of this generation of Charger and Challenger. The Super Bee is based on the Scat Pack, so it gets a 485-horsepower 6.4-liter V8 with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This particular version is the standard-width model so it gets a B5 Blue paint scheme and larger wheels with drag tires as compared to the Plum Crazy Purple Widebody version. Only 1,000 Super Bees will be built, and just 500 of each color and body style.

