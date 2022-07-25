2023 DL Kelby Collins planning to visit Alabama twice this week, decision expected soon

Alabama lost out on 2023 in-state defensive lineman Peter Woods to Clemson. Since then, Alabama has intensified its recruiting efforts with several other in-state defensive linemen James Smith, Qua Russaw and Hunter Osborne.

Another recruiting target that has been on the Tide’s radar is Kelby Collins. He has been projected as an Alabama lean for months now, according to On3’s RPM. Alabama is the favorite to land him with an 89.9%likelihood.

The product of Gardendale High School recorded 75 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 12 sacks during his junior season. When speaking with On3’s Chad Simmons, here is what Collins had to say about Alabama:

“They’ve been trying to recruit me a little harder,” Collins told Simmons earlier this month. “I talk to Coach Roach a couple of times a day, really. They tell me they need me as well, probably losing Will Anderson and a couple other guys. At my position, they’re going to be a little short. They need some talent from in-state to come in and make an impact. … Me and Coach Roach, we talk a lot and he talks to my parents, too. They’ve been that way since they offered me.”

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the rest of his recruiting profile below.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 173 12 23 Rivals 4 40 5 4 ESPN 4 63 8 5 On3 Recruiting 4 87 9 13 247 Composite 4 68 8 6

Vitals

Hometown Gardendale, Alabama Projected Position Defensive Lineman Height 6-5 Weight 280 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on April 10, 2021

Took two unofficial visits on January 22, 2022, and March 23, 2022

Top schools list

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

South Carolina

Oklahoma

Twitter

On3's @ChadSimmons_ has learned that 4-star EDGE Kelby Collins is set to make multiple visits this week👀 Collins will make two trips to Alabama on Tuesday and Thursday. He will then visit Florida over the weekend🐘🐊 Details: https://t.co/BmUM9tknCJ pic.twitter.com/MX5NBMt1EF — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 25, 2022

