2023 Dispatch All-Metro: Who are the best high school football players in central Ohio?

The 2023 Dispatch All-Metro football honors feature a 24-player first team and a 36-player second team.

Each member of the All-Metro football team will receive a free ticket to that live event, where nine premier awards also will be announced, including boys and girls overall athletes of the year, boys and girls overall coaches of the year, boys and girls overall teams of the year, courage award, school spirit award and lifetime achievement award.

Africentric's Caleb Anthony

Caleb Anthony, Africentric

A 5-foot-8, 165-pound sophomore defensive back, Anthony’s 53 tackles, including 22 solo, and eight interceptions helped him earn Division V district Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-state honors. Anthony also had a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal for the Nubians (7-4, 5-2 City League-South).

Bloom-Carroll's Jaden Ball

Jaden Ball, Bloom-Carroll

The 6-5, 303-pound senior offensive tackle and Purdue commit anchored the line for the Bulldogs (10-3, 6-1 MSL-Buckeye) the past three seasons as they won two Division III, Region 11 titles and were a regional semifinalist this year. Ball had 104 pancake blocks this fall and did not allow a sack in earning first-team all-league, all-district and all-state.

Heath's Brayden Bayles

Brayden Bayles, Heath

The 6-0, 180-pound senior was a multi-threat quarterback for the Bulldogs (8-2, 5-0 LCL-Cardinal), completing 167 of 281 passes for 2,266 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while rushing for 986 yards and 23 scores on 151 carries. Bayles, who finished his career with 8,532 all-purpose yards and 96 touchdowns, was Division V district Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-state.

Northland's Amir Brown

Amir Brown, Northland

The 5-8, 170-pound senior rushed for 1,320 yards and 10 touchdowns on 171 carries and had 11 total scores for the City League-North champion Vikings (9-2, 6-0). Brown, a four-year two-way starter who recorded his third consecutive 1,000-yard season, also allowed only one reception all season at cornerback. He earned first-team all-league and all-district and second-team all-state in Division II.

West Jefferson's Austin Buescher

Austin Buescher, West Jefferson

The 6-4, 165-pound sophomore quarterback was named Division VI district Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-state after leading the Roughriders (12-2, 4-1 Ohio Heritage Conference) to a runner-up finish in Region 23. Buescher passed for 3,747 yards and 38 touchdowns and ran for 320 yards and five scores.

Hartley's Donovan Davis

Donovan Davis, Hartley

A 6-1, 275-pound senior lineman and the Division IV district Defensive Player of the Year, Davis had 49 tackles, 10 solo stops and three sacks to help lead the Hawks (10-2, 2-1 CCL) to a Region 15 semifinal. The first-team all-state honoree has committed to Davidson.

East Knox's Blake Elliott (10)

Blake Elliott, East Knox

The 5-11, 190-pound junior linebacker/running back led the Bulldogs (7-5, 5-2 Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference) to a Division VI, Region 23 quarterfinal, making a team-high 159 tackles while also rushing for 1,379 yards and 19 touchdowns on 197 carries. Elliott, who also is a two-time state qualifier in wrestling, earned district Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-state.

Hilliard Bradley’s Bradyn Fleharty

Bradyn Fleharty, Hilliard Bradley

The 6-2, 195-pound senior quarterback was a Mr. Football finalist after leading the Jaguars (13-2, 4-1 OCC-Central) to the Division I, Region 3 championship and a state semifinal. Flaherty passed for 2,800 yards and 32 touchdowns with six interceptions and rushed for another 1,360 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was named league and district Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-state.

Olentangy's Ethan Grunkemeyer

Ethan Grunkemeyer, Olentangy

The 6-3, 195-pound senior quarterback and Penn State commit passed for 3,517 yards and 39 touchdowns and ran for another three scores in pacing the Braves (11-2, 4-1 OCC-Cardinal) to a Division I, Region 2 semifinal. Grunkemeyer, the league’s co-Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team all-district and all-state honoree, finished his high school career with 8,401 passing yards and 80 touchdowns. He is ranked second in his class statewide by 247Sports.

Canal Winchester's Harlee Hanna

Harlee Hanna, Canal Winchester

The 6-0, 225-pound senior linebacker led a strong Indians (11-2, 6-1 OCC-Capital) defense with 173 tackles, including 129 solo and 37 for loss, with 14 sacks, five pass breakups, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, three blocked kicks and two defensive touchdowns. Hanna was league and Division II district Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-state.

Gahanna Lincoln’s Diore Hubbard

Diore Hubbard, Gahanna Lincoln

The 5-11, 190-pound senior running back rushed for 1,819 yards and 28 touchdowns on 205 carries and caught 17 passes for 229 yards and two scores to pace Gahanna (12-1, 5-0 OCC-Ohio) to a Division I, Region 3 semifinal. Hubbard, a West Virginia commit and two-time league Offensive Player of the Year, was named first-team all-district and all-state.

Gahanna Lincoln’s Elijah King

Elijah King, Gahanna Lincoln

The 6-6, 230-pound senior defensive end finished with 70 tackles, including 19 for loss, and 14 ½ sacks as he helped the Lions win the OCC-Ohio title and advance to a regional semifinal. The Rutgers commit was first-team all-state, all-district and all-league.

Hamilton Township's Nadir Langston

Nadir Langston, Hamilton Township

The 5-11, 175-pound senior running back, safety and punter rushed for a team-high 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns on 207 carries and had 38 receptions for 528 yards and seven scores. He also recorded 45 tackles and seven sacks and averaged 32 yards on 18 punts. Langston helped lead the Rangers (9-2, 6-1) to a share of the MSL-Buckeye title and was first-team all-state, all-district and all-league.

Dublin Coffman's Kris Manu (75)

Kris Manu, Dublin Coffman

The 6-4, 250-pound senior offensive tackle helped lead the Shamrocks (10-4, 3-2 OCC-Central) to the Division I, Region 2 final, which they lost 21-14 to eventual state runner-up Springfield. Manu was first-team all-state, all-district and all-league, helping Coffman rush for 2,149 yards and pass for 1,750.

Watterson's A.J. McAninch

A.J. McAninch, Watterson

The 6-2, 205-pound senior quarterback helped guide the Eagles (14-2, 2-1 CCL) to the Division III state final, where they lost 27-7 to Toledo Central Catholic. He completed 249 of 377 passes for 3,402 yards with 38 touchdowns and rushed for four scores. McAninch, who has committed to play baseball at Marshall, was first-team all-state, all-district and all-league. Watterson shared the CCL title with DeSales and Hartley.

Pickerington North's Angelo McCullom

Angelo McCullom, Pickerington North

The 6-2, 280-pound senior defensive lineman recorded 57 tackles, including 25 for loss, with 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The Illinois commit helped lead the Panthers (11-2, 4-1) to a Division I, Region 3 semifinal and was Defensive Player of the Year in the district and OCC-Ohio and first-team all-state.

Harvest Prep’s Dezmond Porter

Dezmond Porter, Harvest Prep

The 6-1, 225-pound sophomore quarterback and linebacker rushed for 1,187 yards and 14 touchdowns and recorded 65 tackles, including 18 for loss, with four forced fumbles and three sacks. He was first-team all-state and all-district at linebacker. Porter helped lead Harvest Prep (12-2) to a Division V state semifinal, losing to eventual champion Perry 22-8.

Watterson's Dominic Purcell

Dominic Purcell, Watterson

A 5-11, 188-pound senior linebacker and Navy commit, Purcell earned Division III district Defensive Player of the Year, shared that honor at the state level and was a Mr. Football finalist as the Eagles advanced to their first state final since 2010. Purcell had a state final-record 21 tackles in a 27-7 loss to Toledo Central Catholic. He finished the season with 200 tackles, including 41 for loss and eight sacks, five interceptions — two of which he returned for touchdowns — and two fumble recoveries.

Ready's Kentrell Rinehart

Kentrell Rinehart, Ready

The 6-1, 205-pound junior running back rushed for 2,837 yards and 42 touchdowns on 341 carries, leading the Silver Knights (10-2, 4-0) to the Central Buckeye League title and a berth in a Division IV, Region 15 quarterfinal. Rinehart was Offensive Player of the Year in the district, Player of the Year in the CBL and first-team all-state.

Big Walnut's Nate Severs

Nate Severs, Big Walnut

The 5-10, 193-pound senior running back rushed for 1,638 yards and 19 touchdowns on 238 carries and added 11 catches for 190 yards and two scores. He also returned nine kickoffs for 222 yards and one touchdown. Severs was Offensive Player of the Year in the district in Division II and first-team all-state and all-OCC-Capital.

DeSales' Max Shulaw

Max Shulaw, DeSales

The 6-1, 220-pound senior inside linebacker recorded 102 tackles, including 16 for loss, with two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception. He was first-team all-state, all-district and all-CCL. Shulaw, who has committed to wrestle at Virginia and won the 215-pound state championship in Division II last winter, helped the Stallions (5-6, 2-1) earn a share of the CCL title with Hartley and Watterson.

Big Walnut's Garrett Stover

Garrett Stover, Big Walnut

The 6-1, 215-pound senior defensive back, linebacker and running back had 79 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions and rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries. The Ohio State commit was first-team all-state, all-district and all-OCC-Capital. The Golden Eagles (6-6, 4-3) advanced to a Division II, Region 7 quarterfinal. Stover is ranked third in his class statewide by 247Sports.

Danville's Walker Weckesser

Walker Weckesser, Danville

The 5-11, 160-pound senior quarterback and linebacker helped lead the Blue Devils (13-1, 7-0) to the Division VII, Region 25 final, which they lost to Dalton 31-8. He passed for 1,429 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 781 yards and 15 scores. Defensively, he had 65 tackles, including nine for loss, four interceptions and an interception return for a touchdown. He was district Defensive Player of the Year, first-team all-state at linebacker and KMAC Player of the Year.

Olentangy's Jackson Wiley

Jackson Wiley, Olentangy

The 6-0, 170-pound junior wide receiver and defensive back had 77 catches for 1,166 yards and 15 touchdowns and eight kickoff returns for 206 yards (25.8 average). He was first-team all-state, all-district and all-OCC-Cardinal, helping the Braves reach a Division I, Region 2 semifinal.

Second team

Braylon Beckwith, Canal Winchester, senior, DB

Brodyn Bishop, Bloom-Carroll, senior, DB

Danny Blair, Fairfield Christian, senior, RB

Mason Book, West Jefferson, senior, WR

Harrison Brewster, Olentangy Berlin, senior, QB

Francis Brewu, Thomas Worthington, senior, DL

Taizaun Burns, East, senior, QB/RB

Denim Cook, Hartley, junior, LB

Jake Cook, Westerville North, junior, OL

Zach Corna, Upper Arlington, junior, DB

Marchello Cox, Harvest Prep, senior, LB

Gavin Dabo, Grove City, senior, OL

Cole Delaughder, Danville, senior, RB/LB

Cameron Frazier, Gahanna Lincoln, senior, DB

Dawayne Galloway, Marion-Franklin, junior, DB

Jake Grimm, Gahanna Lincoln, senior, OL

Gavin Grover, Olentangy, senior, TE

Andrew Heisler, Jonathan Alder, senior, OL

Cameron Jewell, Jonathan Alder, senior, RB

Zach Jones, London, senior, DB

Austin Koslow, Delaware Hayes, senior, WR

Hayden Krinn, Mount Gilead, senior, OL

Jake Lowman, Delaware Hayes, senior, QB

Jovon McBride, Hamilton Township, senior, WR

Slade McClaskey, Liberty Union, senior, DL

Dane Nauman, Highland, senior, RB

Jace Nincehelser, Groveport, senior, DB

Hyde O'Rielley, Fisher Catholic, junior, WR

Henry Ohlinger, Grandview Heights, sophomore, RB

Matthew Papas, Grove City, senior, QB

Nasir Phillips, Westerville South, senior, RB

Quan Rhodes-McKee, Gahanna Lincoln, senior, LB

Andrew Sims, London, senior, DL

Ethen Tebbetts, Hilliard Bradley, senior, LB

Ryne Whitt, Columbus Academy, senior, DL

Nate Willis, Newark Catholic, senior, DL

