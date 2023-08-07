How 2023 will be different for Memphis QB Seth Henigan: '100 percent, it's his football team'

To Memphis football offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, there's only one place to start when he's asked about third-year starting quarterback Seth Henigan.

"Ball's in his hands," Cramsey said Friday. "It's his football team. One hundred percent, it's his football team. I don't care what level you play. I don't care if it's high school, I don't care if it's 10U football, I don't care if it's the NFL, or college football, Division I, whatever it may be. The quarterback determines who wins and loses. It's on his shoulders. It's his football team. He's ready to take that role. And we're going to put the ball in his hands."

Memphis’ Seth Henigan (2) runs with the ball in a drill during practice at the Bill J. Murphy Athletic Complex in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, August, 2, 2023.

The junior is coming off two consecutive 3,000-yard passing seasons, but both of those regular seasons ended 6-6. Years 1 and 2 stats were similar: passing and rushing yards were slightly up on more attempts in Year 2, but he threw three fewer touchdowns, and his passer rating was down slightly.

Now he will be without most of his receiving production from last season. Three top wideouts and tight end Caden Prieskorn are gone, but Memphis has brought in a slew of transfers to fill those roles. Cramsey and his staff no doubt will be focused on integrating those guys and building chemistry with Henigan throughout fall practices.

Henigan spoke after the first day of practice and talked about minimizing turnovers. That's something Cramsey said is a key to his 2023 season.

"One play at a time for the rest of his life," Cramsey said. "That's what it's all about. That's all he has to do, he just has to play the next play. Play before, good? Play before, bad? Play before, touchdown? Play before, interception? None of that matters. Where are we at right now in life? That's all that matters right now . . .

"I say it all the time to my team, it's very, very hard to play the perfect game. It ain't hard to play the next play perfectly. That's all we've got to do. That's all he has to do."

As a freshman, Henigan had Mike MacIntyre as his coordinator, but he left to become the head coach at FIU. Next came Kevin Johns, but he departed after one year as well, to become the head coach at Duke. Cramsey is back for his second season, something Henigan said is a "blessing" that will help with continuity.

Both Cramsey and coach Ryan Silverfield said last week that they're planning to give Henigan more responsibilities going into the season. And Henigan has welcomed it.

"They're gonna try and put more on my shoulders," he said. "And they're doing that because they know that I can do it, and I'm capable."

