2023 Defensive Tackle Samu Taumanuepepe commits to Texas A&M

The Aggies 2023 recruiting cycle has shifted into lightspeed over the last few days. On the back of Anthony Hill and Dalton Brooks committing over the weekend, the Aggies have added another BIG prospect to the 2023 class. As Samu Taumanupepe, an enormous 3-Star defensive tackle prospect from Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas, announced his commitment to A&M. He joins Hill and Brooks as the latest members of the 2023 class, while defensive lineman Dealyn Evans got the Aggies 2024 class off to a hot start Sunday evening.

With Taumanupepe’s commitment, the Aggies continue their steady climb up the recruiting rankings, currently sitting 34th in the country, according to 247Sports.

Taumanuepepe epitomizes the term defensive line term “space eater” standing at 6-3, and a listed weight of 380lbs. But he moves well at his size showing surprisingly quick feet paired with brute strength during his pass rush. In the midst of his recruiting process, he received offers from Oregon and Texas, before taking a visit to College Station on Saturday to attend the recruiting pool party. The Aggies proceeded to offer him that day, and it didn’t take long for the big man to know where he wanted to be.

As one of the more underrated prospects in the class, he is currently ranked as the 176th ranked player in Texas and 109th defensive lineman in the country.

On an interesting note, Taumanupepe hails from the same high school, Atascocita, as former Aggie great and current Houston Texan Kenyon Green, as well as current freshman offensive lineman and member of the historic 2022 recruiting class for Texas A&M, Kam Dewberry.

Samu Taumanuepepe will now look to have his best season yet as he enters his senior year at Atascocita, and we all can’t wait to see him suit up in the maroon and white in the very near future.

