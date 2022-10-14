2023 Defensive tackle and Aggie commit David Hicks achieves unanimous 5-Star status

Texas A&M’s 2023 recruiting class is still a work in progress but in its current state, “quality of quantity” is the approach they’re taking, and so far, it’s yielding fantastic results.

Although the class is still without offensive skill position players, specifically quarterback and wide receiver, the Aggies have focused on the trenches, receiving commitments from a flurry of 4 and 5-Star offensive linemen such as Chase Bisontis, T.J Shanahan, Colton Thomasson, and Naquil Betrand, as well as defensive tackles Samu Taumanupepe, and David Hicks, with Hicks already solidifying himself as the 5th highest rated prospect to commit to the Aggies in their recruiting history according to 247Sports.

On Monday, On3 Texas A&M recruiting writer Marshall Levenson released the news that David Hick is officially a “5-Star Plus” prospect, meaning that he is now designated as a 5-Star recruit according to every major recruiting site, including 247Sports, On3, Rivals, and ESPN.

Hicks is the highest-rated recruit in the Aggies class and is presumed to continue climbing up the overall rankings by the end of his senior year at Paetow High School in Katy, Texas.

