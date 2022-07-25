2023 defensive lineman announces Tennessee as a finalist for commitment
Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.
2023 defensive line prospect Hunter Osborne announced his top four schools Monday.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Osborne is from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama.
He will announce his college commitment Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT at Hewitt-Trussville High School.
Tennessee has 19 commitments for its 2023 football recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring, safety Sylvester Smith, linebacker Will Stallings Jr., safety John Slaughter, linebacker Jeremiah Telander, defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, cornerback Cristian Conyer, wide receiver Cameron Seldon, offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov, edge rusher Chandavian Bradley, linebacker Jalen Smith and wide receiver Nathan Leacock.
Below are the four schools Osborne will be choosing from.
Alabama
Clemson
Tennessee
Texas
I will be committing AUGUST 1st, 6pm @ Hewitt Trussville High School on CBS SPORTS HQ! Everyone is invited!!! pic.twitter.com/DgsLiX9Ao8
— Hunter Osborne (@hunterrosborne) July 25, 2022
