2023 defensive line recruit decommits from Auburn

Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class got a little lighter on Sunday.

Three-star defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless, who committed to the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 18, announced on Sunday that he would be de-committing from Auburn. Harkless did not specify why only that it was something he “had” to do and that “everything happens for a reason.”

Harkless has had 21 offers from various schools, including Liberty — an offer he received while current Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze was at the helm there. He’s also received offers from top schools like Georgia and Michigan, so it’s very likely Harkless can still find a spot in a noteworthy Power 5 program somewhere down the line.

Without Harkless, the Tigers currently sit as the No. 53 recruiting class in the nation for 2023 with 11 recruits. Freeze has work to do to get the Tigers a top class as they’ve had in years past, but seeing which recruits that former coach Bryan Harsin brought in will stick around or de-commit could be something to watch down the line.

