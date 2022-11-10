2023 DB target Tyler Scott lists Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment
On Wednesday, 2023 defensive back target Tyler Scott released his top seven schools via Twitter. Alabama was listed as one of his finalists.
Scott has been on Alabama’s recruiting board since the month of October. He was previously committed to Arkansas State before deciding to re-open his recruitment. Now, schools from across the SEC have all extended offers to Scott.
Alabama already has four defensive backs, Caleb Downs, Jahlil Hurley, Tony Mitchell, and Brayson Hubbard, that are committed in the 2023 recruiting class. The coaching staff is looking to land one more and Scott could fill that slot with a commitment to the Tide.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Scott’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
106
99
Rivals
3
–
–
–
ESPN
3
–
55
54
On3 Recruiting
3
–
51
49
247 Composite
3
630
58
57
Vitals
Hometown
Mableton, Georgia
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-2
Weight
185
Class
2023
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on October 10, 2022
Scheduled to visit Alabama on November 26, 2022
Top schools
TOP 7!!! 🚨@LeroyHood @CoachDawsey_2 @BrookSquadFB @AuburnFootball @AlabamaFTBL @LouisvilleFB @Vol_Football @UMichFootball @uscfb @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/oKSIdRwmqm
— Tyler M scott (@ty13rscott) November 10, 2022