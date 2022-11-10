2023 DB target Tyler Scott lists Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment

On Wednesday, 2023 defensive back target Tyler Scott released his top seven schools via Twitter. Alabama was listed as one of his finalists.

Scott has been on Alabama’s recruiting board since the month of October. He was previously committed to Arkansas State before deciding to re-open his recruitment. Now, schools from across the SEC have all extended offers to Scott.

Alabama already has four defensive backs, Caleb Downs, Jahlil Hurley, Tony Mitchell, and Brayson Hubbard, that are committed in the 2023 recruiting class. The coaching staff is looking to land one more and Scott could fill that slot with a commitment to the Tide.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Scott’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 106 99 Rivals 3 – – – ESPN 3 – 55 54 On3 Recruiting 3 – 51 49 247 Composite 3 630 58 57

Vitals

Hometown Mableton, Georgia Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-2 Weight 185 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on October 10, 2022

Scheduled to visit Alabama on November 26, 2022

Top schools

Alabama

Auburn

Tennessee

Louisville

Michigan

USC

Texas

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire