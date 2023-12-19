2023 Dandy Dozen: Re-ranking the Nashville-area's top high school football recruits of 2024

Last summer, the USA Today Network unveiled its 2023 Dandy Dozen — the 12 top high school football prospects in the Nashville area.

With the end of the TSSAA football season and a new year looming, The Tennessean is re-ranking these 12 players.

1. Edwin Spillman

Lipscomb Academy | Linebacker

Original ranking: No. 2

Although Lipscomb Academy struggled this season, Spillman proved to be a difficult player to handle from his inside linebacker position. The Tennessee commit had 87 tackles, 14 for a loss and three sacks for the Mustangs

2. Kaleb Beasley

Lipscomb Academy | Defensive back

Original ranking: No. 1

Like Spillman, Beasley helped to create an aroura of toughness with Lipscomb Academy's defense. The Mustangs finished 4-6 this season but during a seven-game stretch only two teams scored more than 17 points. The Tennessee commit, and Mr. Football finalist, had 41 tackles with three interceptions and one defensive TD and was effective on the offensive end with 17 receptions for 220 yards and two TDs.

3. Crews Law

CPA | Linebacker

Original ranking: No. 6

The North Carolina-bound Law helped CPA reach the program's sixth straight Division II-AA state championship game, capturing the championship with a win over Boyd Buchanan. He was named game MVP and went on to win the Mr. Football award in his class. He had 90 tackles, with 9.5 for a loss, including two sacks and a forced fumble on defense with 460 rushing yards and 14 TDs on offense.

4. Ondre Evans

CPA | Defensive back

Original ranking: No. 3

Playing only his second year primarily as a defensive back, Evans was seldom challenged. He missed much of the playoffs with a knee injury but returned for the state championship game to aid the Lions' sixth state title in program history. Evans committed to LSU last summer but flipped to Georgia in October. He finished with 379 yards receiving at wideout with 21 receptions and six TDs.

5. John Wayne Oliver

CPA | Offensive lineman

Original ranking: No. 5

Oliver had a rugged streak that allowed him to dominate most he was lined up across. The Ole Miss commit, was the key blocker on a team that ran for 2,604 yards this season and helped set the block that sprung Law's first-quarter, fourth-down 79-yard touchdown run that set the tone in CPA's 35-13 win over Boyd Buchanan in the state title game.

6. Jaylen Thompson

Riverdale | Defensive back

Original ranking: No. 9

Thompson is a Michigan State commit who caught 18 passes for 173 yards and three TDs and added 57 tackles on defense with six interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He was a lock-down defender who helped Riverdale capture the Region 3-6A title, upsetting longtime region champs, Oakland in the regular-season finale.

7. Ronan O'Connell

Page | Offensive lineman

Original ranking: No. 4

The Page star is a Clemson commit who missed a significant portion of the season with an injury. He returned down the stretch to help the Patriots reach the Class 5A state championship game for the third straight year. Page offense functioned more efficiently with O'Connell in the lineup as the team rolled up 4,017 total yards.

8. Mason Curtis

Ensworth | Linebacker

Original ranking: No. 8

A Michigan commit, Curtis had 30 total tackles, three for a loss with four pass break-ups, four forced fumble a blocked kick and two defensive TDs while helping Ensworth to an 8-3 season and DII-AAA state quarterfinal appearance.

9. Jessy Perry

MTCS | Offensive lineman

Original ranking: No. 7

Perry is a Tennessee commitment who helped guide MTCS to the program’s first state championship win, beating Friendship Christian in the DII-A title game. The Cougars ran for 4,197 yards this season.

10. Glenn Seabrooks

Davidson Academy | Defensive line

Original ranking: No. 12

The Vanderbilt-bound Seabrooks was impressive on both sides of the line for the Bears. Davidson Academy won 10 games and advanced to the DII-AA semifinals. The Bears had 4,976 yards of total offense and Seabrooks was named first-team All Middle Region with 36 tackles, 14 for a loss, a sack, 13 QB hurries, an interception, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

FRA | Offensive lineman

Original ranking: No. 11

Another North Carolina commit, Masterson anchored an offense that averaged 54. 2 points through the first five games of the season. FRA finished 11-2 and was a state semifinalist.

12. Hank Weber

Brentwood Academy | Defensive line

Original ranking: No. 10

Weber is headed to the Big Ten where he'll play at Wisconsin. The defensive tackle finished his senior season with 38 tackles and one interception for the Eagles.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Re-ranking Nashville area's top 2024 football recruits in Dandy Dozen