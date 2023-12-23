2023 Daily Journal All-Area Football Minor Awards

Dec. 23—The Daily Journal has been awarding coach and player of the year honors since the mid-1980s, but this year we're adding a few more honors. It's a way to highlight certain players, teams and moments that came to define the 2023 football season.

Comeback Player of the Year

Jalen Washington, Houston

A torn ACL can bring a running back's career to a premature end, or at the very least make him a less effective runner. But Washington came back stronger than ever.

He injured his ACL in Week 3 of the 2022 season. It was a big blow for a player who had been named Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, when he rushed for 2,003 yards.

Making his return to action even more challenging, Washington and his family lost their home to a fire over the summer. None of the adversity Washington faced kept him from having a memorable senior season.

He rushed for 2,156 yards and 23 touchdowns and led Houston to its second straight Class 4A North final appearance.

Freshman of the Year

Wyatt McDaniels, Mooreville

Mooreville coach Jimmy Young kept a lid on what he had at quarterback — until the season began.

In his first varsity start, McDaniels completed 12 of 16 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns; he also rushed for 96 yards and a score. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder continued to excel before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against Smithville in Week 6.

McDaniels led the Troopers to a 6-0 start, and they rode that momentum to a 9-4 season and the deepest playoff run in program history.

Biggest Turnaround

Mooreville

The Troopers were 0-10 in 2022. And while the addition of McDaniels helped right the ship, it was the defense that ultimately carried the day late in the season and into the playoffs.

Mooreville beat Aberdeen 21-20 to clinch a playoff berth in the final week of the regular season. The Troopers then edged Independence 13-12 in the first round. Next came a 27-20 comeback win against Humphreys County, with the Trooper defense tossing a shutout in the second half.

Best Game

Biggersville 53, Velma Jackson 49

The Class 1A state championship game was one for the ages, and it had a little bit of everything.

Velma Jackson, behind bruising tailback Gavin Griffin, jumped out to a 21-7 lead after one quarter. Griffin continued to be a problem — he finished with 316 yards and six touchdowns — but Biggersville kept fighting back.

A Velma Jackson fumble gave the Lions the ball late in the second quarter, and Jayce Taylor's 7-yard TD catch gave them a 28-27 lead going into halftime.

The second half was a seesaw affair as the teams traded touchdowns. Biggersville pulled within 49-47 with 4:23 to go, which meant the defense needed to do something it had hardly done all night — get a stop. But the Lions held, Velma Jackson muffed a punt snap, and six plays later Tre Gunn vaulted into the end zone with 9 seconds left to give Biggersville its first state title.

Best Single-Game Performances

Here are 10 of the best individual efforts in a game this season:

—West Point RB Kahnen Daniels rushed for 427 yards and seven TDs on 38 carries in a 50-40 win versus Noxubee County.

—Houston defensive lineman William Echoles recorded 13 tackles and 5 sacks in a 34-13 playoff win against Shannon.

—In Biggersville's 41-21 win over Vardaman in the 1A North final, Jathan Hatch made three interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown — had a scoop-and-score, and caught a 50-yard TD pass.

—Baldwyn QB/DB Dy'Lan Johnson completed 5 of 6 passes for 169 yards, and all five completions went for touchdowns in a 56-6 win versus Thrasher. He also made two interceptions on defense.

—Calhoun City RB Jamajah Mayes rushed for 224 yards and four TDs on 11 carries in a 58-6 playoff win against Eupora. He averaged an eye-popping 20.4 yards per carry.

—Biggersville QB Drew Rowsey had a career game in the 1A final, completing 21 of 25 passes for 373 yards and six TDs.

—Shannon QB Trey Spurgon completed 17 of 28 passes for 366 yards and five TDs, plus he rushed for 33 yards and a score in a 51-27 win against Itawamba AHS.

—The aforementioned Jalen Washington of Houston rushed for 383 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries in a 41-21 playoff win against West Lauderdale. He also made nine tackles on defense.

—Nettleton QB Braylen Williams completed 15 of 18 passes for 378 yards and six touchdowns, and he rushed for 89 yards and a TD in a 47-26 win over Aberdeen.

—North Pontotoc QB Drew Winfun rushed for 236 yards and five TDs on 27 carries, and he was 5 of 8 passing for 125 yards and two scores in a 55-33 win over Water Valley.

brad.locke@journalinc.com