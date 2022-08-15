2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews commits to Tennessee
2023 cornerback prospect Jordan Matthews announced his commitment to Tennessee Monday.
The 6-foot, 165-pound Matthews is from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Tennessee offered Matthews on May 3, 2021.
Tennessee has 21 commitments for its 2023 football recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring, safety Sylvester Smith, linebacker Will Stallings Jr., safety John Slaughter, linebacker Jeremiah Telander, defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, cornerback Cristian Conyer, wide receiver Cameron Seldon, offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov, edge rusher Chandavian Bradley, linebacker Jalen Smith, wide receiver Nathan Leacock, cornerback Rickey Gibson and Matthews.