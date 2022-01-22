2023 cornerback Ethan Nation set for Tennessee visit

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

2023 cornerback prospect Ethan Nation is set to visit Tennessee Saturday.

“I’ll be in Knoxville to visit the Vols this Saturday,” Nation said on Twitter Saturday.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound cornerback is from Roswell High School in Roswell, Georgia.

Tennessee initially offered Nation on Nov. 13, 2020. The Vols reaffirmed its offer to Nation on April 22, 2021 after Heupel was hired as Tennessee’s head coach.

Tennessee’s 2023 football commitment tracker

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.