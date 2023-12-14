2023 consensus All-America team: Marvin Harrison Jr., Zak Zinter lead Big Ten selections
The FWAA, AFCA, AP, Walter Camp, and Sporting News All-American teams have all been released, meaning the consensus All-America team for the 2023 college football season can also be determined.
The Big Ten was well-represented across all five teams, with several unanimous selections on offense, defense, and special teams. Among them is Michigan guard Zak Zinter, who missed the Big Ten championship against Iowa with a devastating leg injury suffered against Ohio State. For the Buckeyes, Marvin Harrison Jr. was another unanimous consensus pick.
Michigan's conference championship opponent, Iowa, was also well-represented, with defensive back Cooper DeJean and punter Tory Taylor coming in as unanimous selections. Iowa was, in fact, the only team in the country with multiple unanimous picks (LSU and Georgia had two consensus picks, but Jayden Daniels and Malaki Starks weren't unanimous).
Harrison's pick is no surprise. The Ohio State receiver won the Biletnikoff over Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze as the best receiver in the country.
Here's a look at the full unanimous consensus and consensus All-American teams:
Consensus college football All-America team 2023
Here are the All-Americans who earned consensus All-American status by being selected to at least three of the official selectors' teams without appearing on all of them. This includes Daniels, who was on the Walter Camp second team, and Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State's star offensive lineman who made four first teams as well.
Here's a look at the country's consensus All-Americans:
Offense
QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
WR Rome Odunze, Washington
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame
OL Zak Zinter, Michigan
OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Defense
DE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
DL T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
DL Jonah Elliss, Utah
LB Payton Wilson, NC State
LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
LB Dallas Turner, Alabama
DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
DB Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
DB Malaki Starks, Georgia
Specialists
P Tory Taylor, Iowa
K Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)
AP Travis Hunter, Colorado
Unanimous college football All-America team 2023
Here are each of the unanimous selections for the 2023 college football season, meaning they were selected to the first team of each of the five selectors' All-America teams:
Offense
RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame
OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
OL Zak Zinter, Michigan
C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Defense
DL Laiatu Latu, UCLA
DL T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
LB Payton Wilson, NC State
DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
DB Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
Specialists
P Tory Taylor, Iowa
