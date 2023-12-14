2023 consensus All-America team: Marvin Harrison Jr., Zak Zinter lead Big Ten selections

The FWAA, AFCA, AP, Walter Camp, and Sporting News All-American teams have all been released, meaning the consensus All-America team for the 2023 college football season can also be determined.

The Big Ten was well-represented across all five teams, with several unanimous selections on offense, defense, and special teams. Among them is Michigan guard Zak Zinter, who missed the Big Ten championship against Iowa with a devastating leg injury suffered against Ohio State. For the Buckeyes, Marvin Harrison Jr. was another unanimous consensus pick.

Michigan's conference championship opponent, Iowa, was also well-represented, with defensive back Cooper DeJean and punter Tory Taylor coming in as unanimous selections. Iowa was, in fact, the only team in the country with multiple unanimous picks (LSU and Georgia had two consensus picks, but Jayden Daniels and Malaki Starks weren't unanimous).

Harrison's pick is no surprise. The Ohio State receiver won the Biletnikoff over Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze as the best receiver in the country.

Here's a look at the full unanimous consensus and consensus All-American teams:

REQUIRED READING: College football All-America teams 2023: Tracking Big Ten players on first, second teams

Consensus college football All-America team 2023

Here are the All-Americans who earned consensus All-American status by being selected to at least three of the official selectors' teams without appearing on all of them. This includes Daniels, who was on the Walter Camp second team, and Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State's star offensive lineman who made four first teams as well.

Here's a look at the country's consensus All-Americans:

Offense

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame

OL Zak Zinter, Michigan

OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Defense

DE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

DL T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

DL Jonah Elliss, Utah

LB Payton Wilson, NC State

LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

LB Dallas Turner, Alabama

DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

DB Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

DB Malaki Starks, Georgia

Specialists

P Tory Taylor, Iowa

K Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)

AP Travis Hunter, Colorado

REQUIRED READING: USA TODAY All-Big Ten football team 2023: OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. is Player of the Year

Unanimous college football All-America team 2023

Here are each of the unanimous selections for the 2023 college football season, meaning they were selected to the first team of each of the five selectors' All-America teams:

Offense

RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame

OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL Zak Zinter, Michigan

C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Defense

DL Laiatu Latu, UCLA

DL T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

LB Payton Wilson, NC State

DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

DB Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Specialists

P Tory Taylor, Iowa

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2023 consensus All-America football team: Which Big Ten players made it?