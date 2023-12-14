Advertisement

2023 consensus All-America team: Marvin Harrison Jr., Zak Zinter lead Big Ten selections

Kevin Skiver, USA TODAY NETWORK
The FWAA, AFCA, AP, Walter Camp, and Sporting News All-American teams have all been released, meaning the consensus All-America team for the 2023 college football season can also be determined.

The Big Ten was well-represented across all five teams, with several unanimous selections on offense, defense, and special teams. Among them is Michigan guard Zak Zinter, who missed the Big Ten championship against Iowa with a devastating leg injury suffered against Ohio State. For the Buckeyes, Marvin Harrison Jr. was another unanimous consensus pick.

Michigan's conference championship opponent, Iowa, was also well-represented, with defensive back Cooper DeJean and punter Tory Taylor coming in as unanimous selections. Iowa was, in fact, the only team in the country with multiple unanimous picks (LSU and Georgia had two consensus picks, but Jayden Daniels and Malaki Starks weren't unanimous).

Harrison's pick is no surprise. The Ohio State receiver won the Biletnikoff over Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze as the best receiver in the country.

Here's a look at the full unanimous consensus and consensus All-American teams:

Consensus college football All-America team 2023

Here are the All-Americans who earned consensus All-American status by being selected to at least three of the official selectors' teams without appearing on all of them. This includes Daniels, who was on the Walter Camp second team, and Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State's star offensive lineman who made four first teams as well.

Here's a look at the country's consensus All-Americans:

Offense

  • QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

  • RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

  • WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

  • WR Malik Nabers, LSU

  • WR Rome Odunze, Washington

  • TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

  • C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

  • OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame

  • OL Zak Zinter, Michigan

  • OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

  • OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Defense

  • DE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

  • DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

  • DL T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

  • DL Jonah Elliss, Utah

  • LB Payton Wilson, NC State

  • LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

  • LB Dallas Turner, Alabama

  • DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

  • DB Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

  • DB Malaki Starks, Georgia

Specialists

  • P Tory Taylor, Iowa

  • K Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)

  • AP Travis Hunter, Colorado

Unanimous college football All-America team 2023

Here are each of the unanimous selections for the 2023 college football season, meaning they were selected to the first team of each of the five selectors' All-America teams:

Offense

  • RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

  • WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

  • WR Malik Nabers, LSU

  • TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

  • OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame

  • OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

  • OL Zak Zinter, Michigan

  • C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Defense

  • DL Laiatu Latu, UCLA

  • DL T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

  • LB Payton Wilson, NC State

  • DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

  • DB Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Specialists

  • P Tory Taylor, Iowa

