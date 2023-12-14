2023 consensus All-America team: Jayden Daniels, Brock Bowers lead SEC football selections

With the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) releasing the final college football All-America team for the 2023 season on Thursday, the entire list of players eligible for consensus status has been determined.

The question now is who earned that rare distinction for the 2023 season?

The NCAA uses five official selectors to determine consensus status: The Associated Press (AP), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Walter Camp, The Sporting News (TSN) and AFCA. Several obvious choices made an appearance on at least three of the five selectors, which is the method by which consensus selections are determined. Fewer still appeared on each of the five selections, which grants unanimous All-America designation.

Players such as LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, LSU receiver Malik Nabers, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner were all consensus selections. Likewise, Nabers and Bowers were one of only a few key unanimous selections; Daniels and Turner were on Walter Camp's second team, keeping them both from unanimous status.

With that, here's a look at the SEC players selected to the 2023 consensus All-America team, as well as which players earned unanimous status:

Consensus college football All-America team 2023

SEC players bolded.

Offense

Defense

Specialists

P Tory Taylor, Iowa

K Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)

AP Travis Hunter, Colorado

Unanimous college football All-America team 2023

SEC players bolded.

Offense

RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame

OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL Zak Zinter, Michigan

C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Defense

DL Laiatu Latu, UCLA

DL T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

LB Payton Wilson, NC State

DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

DB Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Specialists

P Tory Taylor, Iowa

