2023 consensus All-America team: Jayden Daniels, Brock Bowers lead SEC football selections
With the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) releasing the final college football All-America team for the 2023 season on Thursday, the entire list of players eligible for consensus status has been determined.
The question now is who earned that rare distinction for the 2023 season?
The NCAA uses five official selectors to determine consensus status: The Associated Press (AP), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Walter Camp, The Sporting News (TSN) and AFCA. Several obvious choices made an appearance on at least three of the five selectors, which is the method by which consensus selections are determined. Fewer still appeared on each of the five selections, which grants unanimous All-America designation.
Players such as LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, LSU receiver Malik Nabers, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner were all consensus selections. Likewise, Nabers and Bowers were one of only a few key unanimous selections; Daniels and Turner were on Walter Camp's second team, keeping them both from unanimous status.
With that, here's a look at the SEC players selected to the 2023 consensus All-America team, as well as which players earned unanimous status:
Consensus college football All-America team 2023
SEC players bolded.
Offense
QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame
OL Zak Zinter, Michigan
OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Defense
DL Laiatu Latu, UCLA
DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
DL T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
DL Jonah Elliss, Utah
LB Payton Wilson, NC State
LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
LB Dallas Turner, Alabama
DB Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
DB Malaki Starks, Georgia
Specialists
P Tory Taylor, Iowa
K Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)
Unanimous college football All-America team 2023
SEC players bolded.
Offense
RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame
OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
OL Zak Zinter, Michigan
C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Defense
DL Laiatu Latu, UCLA
DL T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
LB Payton Wilson, NC State
DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
DB Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
Specialists
P Tory Taylor, Iowa
