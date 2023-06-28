2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Schedule, groups for USMNT, Mexico, Canada

The 2023 Gold Cup comes to 13 cities around North America this summer, and we'll soon know who the USMNT, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica will play this summer.

The draw was held on April 14 at SoFi Stadium in California, pitting 15 CONCACAF teams and guests Qatar into four groups of four.

[ MORE: USMNT roster for Mexico friendly ]

Host cities for matches include Toronto, Arlington, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Glendale, Harrison, Inglewood, Paradise, St. Louis, San Diego, Santa Clara, and Houston x2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The USMNT is bidding to become the first consecutive Gold Cup winner since Mexico won in 2009 and 2011, while everyone besides the Yanks and El Tri will try to make it a first non-USA vs Mexico final since 2017.

[nbcs_related_posts_module value="USMNT" label="More USMNT news" type="post_tag"]

How to watch, stream: 2023 Gold Cup

When: June 16-July 16

TV Channel/Stream:

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

2023 Gold Cup teams

Qatar

Panama

Jamaica

El Salvador

Mexico

United States (USMNT)

Haiti

Costa Rica

Canada

Honduras

Cuba

Trinidad and Tobago

Guatemala

*Nicaragua was expelled from the Gold Cup for fielding an ineligible player.

Advertisement

2023 Gold Cup draw

The 2023 Gold Cup draw was held Wednesday, April 14 in California.

Mexico, the USMNT, Costa Rica, and Canada were the four seeded teams.

2023 Gold Cup groups

Group A

USMNT Jamaica Trinidad and Tobago Saint Kitts and Nevis

Group A Results

USMNT 1-1 Jamaica

Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 Saint Kitts and Nevis

Group B

Mexico Honduras Haiti Qatar

Group B Results

Mexico 4-0 Honduras

Haiti 2-1 Qatar

Group C

Costa Rica Panama El Salvador Martinique

Group C results

Costa Rica 1-2 Panama

El Salvador 1-2 Martinique

Group D

Canada Guatemala Cuba Guadeloupe

Group D results

Canada 2-2 Guadeloupe

Guatemala 1-0 Cuba

2023 Gold Cup – Knockout round schedule (all kick off times ET)

Quarterfinals

July 8-9

Semifinals

July 12

Final

July 16

Follow @NicholasMendola

