2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Schedule, groups for USMNT, Mexico, Canada
The 2023 Gold Cup comes to 13 cities around North America this summer, and we'll soon know who the USMNT, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica will play this summer.
The draw was held on April 14 at SoFi Stadium in California, pitting 15 CONCACAF teams and guests Qatar into four groups of four.
[ MORE: USMNT roster for Mexico friendly ]
Host cities for matches include Toronto, Arlington, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Glendale, Harrison, Inglewood, Paradise, St. Louis, San Diego, Santa Clara, and Houston x2.
The USMNT is bidding to become the first consecutive Gold Cup winner since Mexico won in 2009 and 2011, while everyone besides the Yanks and El Tri will try to make it a first non-USA vs Mexico final since 2017.
[nbcs_related_posts_module value="USMNT" label="More USMNT news" type="post_tag"]
How to watch, stream: 2023 Gold Cup
When: June 16-July 16
TV Channel/Stream:
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com
2023 Gold Cup teams
Qatar
Panama
Jamaica
El Salvador
Mexico
United States (USMNT)
Haiti
Costa Rica
Canada
Honduras
Cuba
Trinidad and Tobago
Guatemala
*Nicaragua was expelled from the Gold Cup for fielding an ineligible player.
2023 Gold Cup draw
The 2023 Gold Cup draw was held Wednesday, April 14 in California.
Mexico, the USMNT, Costa Rica, and Canada were the four seeded teams.
2023 Gold Cup groups
Group A
USMNT
Jamaica
Trinidad and Tobago
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Group A Results
USMNT 1-1 Jamaica
Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 Saint Kitts and Nevis
Group B
Mexico
Honduras
Haiti
Qatar
Group B Results
Mexico 4-0 Honduras
Haiti 2-1 Qatar
Group C
Costa Rica
Panama
El Salvador
Martinique
Group C results
Costa Rica 1-2 Panama
El Salvador 1-2 Martinique
Group D
Canada
Guatemala
Cuba
Guadeloupe
Group D results
Canada 2-2 Guadeloupe
Guatemala 1-0 Cuba
2023 Gold Cup – Knockout round schedule (all kick off times ET)
Quarterfinals
July 8-9
Semifinals
July 12
Final
July 16