2023 Committed Quarterback visits Lincoln this weekend
A quarterback committed to Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class will be visiting Lincoln this weekend. Three-star recruit William Watson III committed to Nebraska in late February and was personally recruited by new Cornhusker offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Watson announced via social media that he would be visiting Lincoln, Nebraska, this weekend.
Watson is a talented dual-threat quarterback. In 2021, Watson threw for 2026 yards and 22 touchdowns while running for 590 yards and seven touchdowns, leading Central High to a 10-2 mark and the Massachusetts Division 1 State title. The 6’0″ 175-pound recruit is a 3-star by all three primary recruiting services.
Take a look below to see who will be joining Watson in the 2023 recruiting class.
Benjamin Brahmer - Tight End - Pierce, NE
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
I am excited to announce I am officially committing to the University of Nebraska. I want to thank God for blessing me. I want to thank Coach Ruud, Coach Beckton, and Coach Frost for believing in me. I would like to thank my parents, grandparents and sisters for their support. pic.twitter.com/oozxpywt8j
— Benjamin Brahmer (@BenjaminBrahmer) April 2, 2021
Gunnar Gottula - Offensive Line - Lincoln, NE
Rivals: 4-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
COMMITTED. #GBR 🌽🔴 pic.twitter.com/HmhuE34yct
— Gunnar Gottula ⁷⁷ (@GottulaGunnar) June 26, 2021
Dwight Bootle - Defensive Back - Miami, FL
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
the good life.🌽@HuskerFBNation
#committed #GBR pic.twitter.com/uWGQzug5QF
— Dwight Bootle II (@BootleII) February 1, 2022
Sam Sledge - Offensive Line - Omaha, NE
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
COMMITTED🌽🏈#GBR pic.twitter.com/xRk7Bcp9aV
— Sam Sledge (@SamSledge1) February 21, 2022
Jaidyn Doss - Wide Receiver - Peculiar, MO
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
#GBR pic.twitter.com/lH5wEq8U7k
— Jaidyn Doss (@JaidynDoss) June 3, 2022
Brock Knutson - Offensive Line - Scottsbluff, NE
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
I’m staying home 🌽🌽🌽@HuskerFBNation @coach_frost @DonovanRaiola @SeanDillonNU @coachwilhite @Bluffs_Football @BarrettRuud #Committed #GBR #Cornfed pic.twitter.com/LcTw9koHgx
— Brock Knutson (@knutson_brock) June 6, 2022
Riley Van Poppel - Defensive Line - Argyle, TX
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 4-Star
COMMITTED. GO BIG RED‼️☠️☠️🌽🌽 @toddrodgers13 @Coach_Lundy @coach_frost @coachdawsgbr @CoachChinander @BryanApplewhite @SeanDillonNU @HuskerFBNation @Nebraska247 @TEP5252 @BHoward_11 pic.twitter.com/oaq10fXAI6
— Riley Van Poppel (@Riley_VanPoppel) June 13, 2022
