2023 Committed Quarterback visits Lincoln this weekend

A quarterback committed to Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class will be visiting Lincoln this weekend. Three-star recruit William Watson III committed to Nebraska in late February and was personally recruited by new Cornhusker offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Watson announced via social media that he would be visiting Lincoln, Nebraska, this weekend.

Watson is a talented dual-threat quarterback. In 2021, Watson threw for 2026 yards and 22 touchdowns while running for 590 yards and seven touchdowns, leading Central High to a 10-2 mark and the Massachusetts Division 1 State title. The 6’0″ 175-pound recruit is a 3-star by all three primary recruiting services.

Take a look below to see who will be joining Watson in the 2023 recruiting class.

Benjamin Brahmer - Tight End - Pierce, NE

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

I am excited to announce I am officially committing to the University of Nebraska. I want to thank God for blessing me. I want to thank Coach Ruud, Coach Beckton, and Coach Frost for believing in me. I would like to thank my parents, grandparents and sisters for their support. pic.twitter.com/oozxpywt8j — Benjamin Brahmer (@BenjaminBrahmer) April 2, 2021

Gunnar Gottula - Offensive Line - Lincoln, NE

Rivals: 4-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Dwight Bootle - Defensive Back - Miami, FL

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Sam Sledge - Offensive Line - Omaha, NE

Story continues

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Jaidyn Doss - Wide Receiver - Peculiar, MO

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Brock Knutson - Offensive Line - Scottsbluff, NE

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Riley Van Poppel - Defensive Line - Argyle, TX

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 4-Star

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

1

1