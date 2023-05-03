2023 Commanders draft class assigned jersey numbers

With the newest Commanders’ draft class comes new jersey assignments.

The Commanders entered last week’s 2023 NFL draft with eight choices. However, they chose to trade their fifth-round selection (150 overall) and their sixth-round selection (215 overall) to the Buffalo Bills for the Bills’ fifth-round choice (originally the Cardinals), which was third in the fifth round and 137 overall.

Consequently, the Commanders 2023 draft class consists of seven choices/players.

Emmanuel Forbes -- 13

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 28: J.J. Sparkman #84 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders catches a pass for a touchdown against Emmanuel Forbes #13 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 28, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

In the last twenty seasons it has been receivers who have worn 13 for Washington.

Adam Humphries, Kelvin Harmon, Maurice Harris, Anthony Armstrong and Derrius Thompson.

Some fans may recall safety Jake Scott (1976-78) and fewer may recall Alvin Haymond (1972) and Frank Ryan (1969-70).

Jartavius Martin -- 20

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) can’t make this catch after Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) makes a tackle during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

More evidence that Martin has been drafted to replace CB/ S Bobby McCain, Martin is even being given McCain’s old number 20.

McCain was given No.. 20 after Jimmy Moreland (2020) and Landon Collins (2019).

Jay Gruden loved him some Roberty Kelly (2017-2018), while Skip Hicks flashed in 1998 before leveling out (1998-2000).

We old timers recall defensive backs Ken Stone (1973-75) and Joe Lavender (1976-82) wear No. 20.

Ricky Stromberg -- No. 53

Ricky Stromberg #51 of the Arkansas Razorbacks sets to block Brigham Young Cougars during the first half of their game on October 15, 2022 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Story continues

Two names always come to my mind immediately when a see a Washington football player wearing No. 53.

Harold McClinton was a middle linebacker (1969-1978) , starting for those winning George Allen teams 1973-1977. Tragically McClinton was killed when he was hit by an automobile while having stopped himself to help a fellow driver in need.

Joe Bostic was the starting center the vast majority of the time for the Hogs of the Joe Gibbs Super Bowl years. Bostic wore No. 53 from the 1980-1993 seasons.

Braeden Daniels -- No. 79

Most recently Ereck Flowers wore No. 79 during the 2021 season.

Washington fans will recall Ty Nsekhe (2015-18), Lorenzo Alexander (2007-09).

Some may recall Maurice Hurt (2011-12), Todd Liebenstein (1982-85) and Coy Bacon (1979-81).

The most successful to wear No. 79 no doubt were Jim Lachey (1988-95) and Ron McDole “The Dancing Bear” (1971-78).

K.J. Henry -- No, 55

Oct 1, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) pressures NC State quarterback Devin Leary (13) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

I will always first think of Chris Hanburger when it comes to No. 55 The former North Carolina Tar Heel was a 9-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro and even a Hall of Famer (class of 2011).

Cole Holcomb (2019-22) like Hanburger also played linebacker and also was a North Carolina Tar Heel.

Mel Kaufman (1981-88) and Andre Collins (1990-94) were also linebackers who made significant contributions.

Chris Rodriguez -- No. 23

Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Four players easily stand above all who have worn No. 23 for the Burgundy and Gold.

If you were watching live on MNF as I was, you will never forget Brig Owens (1966-77) intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter against Dallas, returning it for a touchdown, breaking a 7-7 tie, giving Washington the late 14-7 lead.

Deangelo Hall (2008-17) in a 2010 game against the Bears intercepted Jay Cutler four times!

Tony Peters was a hard-hitting safety for the Redskins (1979-85) and Todd Bowles was a reliable, good tackling safety (1986-90).

Andre Jones -- No. 48

Stephen Davis without question is the greatest No. 48 in franchise history. There are two reasons why. The first being there have been no other great players to wear No. 48. The second reason being Stephen Davis was a stud!

In his seven Washington seasons, Davis rushed for 5,790 yards and 45 rushing touchdowns, leading the NFL in 1999 with 17 rushing touchdowns and 100.4 rushing yards per game.

Honorable mention to safety Ken Coffey (1983-86).

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire