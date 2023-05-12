2023 Colts’ schedule: Game-by-game predictions

The Indianapolis Colts released their official 2023 regular-season schedule Thursday, which means it’s time to predict the outcome of 17 games months into the future.

Doing these predictions need to be taken with massive amounts of salt—not just a grain—because we’re working with limited information when it comes to both the Colts and the teams they play in 2023.

This is especially true considering the fact that there will be a new head coach bringing in a new offense likely to be led by a rookie quarterback who is extremely inexperienced.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the upcoming campaign, but we should also keep the mindset of cautious optimism considering the development ahead for several key players. After adding an influx of young players, it may be unwise to predict a dominant season.

Additionally, we acknowledge how flawed this process is. So much will change over the next few months. The development of Anthony Richardson will essentially be the key, and we have no idea how that will go until the games actually start in September.

Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: FOX

Prediction: Loss, 21-17

The Colts constantly struggle on opening week, and it stays true here. Potentially Anthony Richardson’s first NFL game, Indy puts up a fight but falls short against a team they typically struggle against early in the season.

Record: 0-1

Week 2: at Houston Texans

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium

Broadcast: FOX

Prediction: Loss, 21-20

Likely the first battle of many between Richardson and fellow rookie C.J. Stroud, the Texans take this one at home in shocking fashion while the Colts show steady improvement.

Record: 0-2

Week 3: at Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, Sept. 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Loss, 24-20

Getting Lamar Jackson in a new offense is best early in the season, and the Colts will be competitive. But Jackson and the Ravens offense prove to be too much in what will be a tough road game.

Record: 0-3

Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: FOX

Prediction: Win, 23-20

The Rams roster is a massive question mark even with Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald returning. The Colts grab their first win as Anthony Richardson shows off his dual-threat talent by going over 100 rushing yards.

Record: 1-3

Week 5: vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Loss, 23-21

While the Titans may be trending in the wrong direction, they are still a competitive team under Mike Vrabel. With Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry still there, it’s enough to get the Titans a road win early in the season.

Record: 1-4

Week 6: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Win, 28-24

What!? A win in Duval County? It’s the symbol of a new era as everything comes together for the Colts in this victory. Anthony Richardson scores three total touchdowns while Jonathan Taylor ends with over 100 yards and a score.

Record: 2-4

Week 7: vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Win, 20-17

The Colts begin to show some life by forcing multiple turnovers against Deshaun Watson. Michael Pittman Jr. and Jelani Woods both add touchdown receptions while rookie Julius Brents grabs his first interception.

Record: 3-4

Week 8: vs. New Orleans Saints

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: FOX

Prediction: Loss, 23-21

The Saints are an interesting team, but they have enough to squeak out a win with new quarterback Derek Carr, who has played well against the Colts in recent seasons.

Record: 3-5

Week 9: at Carolina Panthers

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Win, 20-17

The Frank Reich revenge game. At least as close to revenge for a man with the high character that Reich has. The Colts have the better roster, and Anthony Richardson starts to show more consistency running the offense.

Record: 4-5

Week 10: at New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Deutsche Bank Park (Germany)

Broadcast: NFL Network

Prediction: Loss, 17-10

A rookie quarterback overseas against Bill Belichick? As dynamic as Anthony Richardson is, I’m not too bullish on Indy pulling out a win here.

Record: 4-6

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, Nov. 26

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Win, 26-17

In their first dominant win of the season, the Colts come back rejuvenated from the bye week. Both sides of the ball flourish against a Buccaneers roster that is heading in the wrong direction.

Record: 5-6

Week 13: at Tennessee Titans

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Loss, 28-21

The Colts haven’t won in Nashville since 2020. If Will Levis is the starting quarterback, then that might change things. But for now, we stick with Ryan Tannehill, who does enough as Derrick Henry and Treylon Burks both score twice.

Record: 5-7

Week 14: at Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Loss, 30-27

The Colts likely don’t have enough manpower on offense to keep up with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Even so, they put up a strong and inspiring fight, taking this barnburner down to the wire, thanks to an impressive outing from Richardson on the ground.

Record: 5-8

Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: TBD

Prediction: Win, 24-23

Predicting this far into the season is impossible. The Colts historically have struggled against the Steelers, and I’m predicting Matt Canada will be fired by this time, breathing new life into the Steelers offense. However, Anthony Richardson begins to get into a groove and leads a game-winning field-goal drive capped off by Matt Gay.

Record: 6-8

Week 16: at Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, Dec. 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Broadcast: FOX

Prediction: Win, 28-25

The Falcons made some impressive additions to the defense, but the Colts offense shines in this one, featuring three total touchdowns from Anthony Richardson and a pick-six from rookie cornerback Darius Rush.

Record: 7-8

Week 17: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday, Dec. 31

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: CBS

Prediction: Loss, 24-21

The switch from Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo probably isn’t that steep, and the Raiders still have Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby. It’s enough to sneak out in a win over the Colts, who play extremely well up until the final drive.

Record: 7-9

Week 18: vs. Houston Texans

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast: TBD

Prediction: Win, 31-20

The Colts take out their frustrations on the Texans, splitting the season series in a dominant fashion. Anthony Richardson scores thrice while Jonathan Taylor adds another score to seal the win with a long touchdown. The Colts finish the season winning three of their final four games.

Record: 8-9

