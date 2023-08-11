2023 Colorado football state of the position: Outside Linebacker

College football tends to get tricky with their position classifications and the Colorado Buffaloes are no different this season. Most will see “outside linebackers” and assume a player that is going to be dropping in coverage and playing the run. When you look at the names that have been assembled at the position for the Buffs, assume these are the guys that are going to be getting after the quarterback.

Colorado has gathered a boatload of pass-rushing talent that they are ready to drop on opposing offenses next season and almost all of them are listed as OLBs on the official roster. On obvious passing downs, expect to see one or more of these OLBs on the edges ready to get after the QBs. Here are the pass-rush threats that will harass the Pac-12 in 2023.

Colorado football defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Jordan Domineck brings his rushing prowess to CU after dominating the SEC to the tune of 7.5 sacks in 2022 for Arkansas.

Backup: Derrick McLendon II

Though I have him listed as a backup, expect to see a lot of Derrick McLendon this season. McLendon will help to fortify CU’s pass rush and will be on the field in the rotation and in nickel packages.

Devee Harris

Devee Harris comes to CU via Old Dominion where he played in 23 games over the last two seasons, collecting 57 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks (h/t cubuffs.com)

Khairi Manns steps up to the Division 1 level with his transfer to CU, having starred at Maine for the past two years. Manns lived in the offense’s backfield for the Black Bears, disrupting offenses for 15.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in his career.

Star Player: Jordan Domineck

Jordan Domineck was a huge pickup for the Buffaloes pass-rush department, and I fully expect him to be as much of a menance in the Pac-12 as he was in the SEC. Domineck has been as good as advertised so far in spring and fall practice, earning his number 44 during spring and running with the one’s since the moment he stepped on campus.

Position Pipeline

Two juniors and two freshmen make up the rest of the faces as the OLB spot for the Buffs. Joshka Gustav sticks on the Buffs roster after sitting out the 2022 season with an injury. Gustav has played well when he is on the field for the Buffs so hopefully, he can get healthy enough to make an impact.

Tristan Marois is a transfer from Robert Morris where he will have three years to play two. Look for Marois to add weight to his 6-foot-6, 210-pound frame to accommodate for the jump to division 1.

Taje McCoy committed to the Buffs out of Oklahoma City Oklahoma while Jacob Woida joins CU as a walk-on from Hartland Wisconsin. Barring injuries, both freshmen will be in line for red-shirt seasons for their first year in Boulder.

