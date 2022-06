2023 college football recruiting class rankings: Vols ranked in top 10

In this article:

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Tennessee currently has nine commitments for its 2023 recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring and safety Sylvester Smith.

Tennessee’s 2023 football commitment tracker

ESPN released its 2023 college football recruiting class rankings top 25 last week. The Vols are ranked No. 9.

