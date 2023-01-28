LSU basketball falls to Texas Tech in SEC/Big 12 Challenge, has now lost 8 straight

Motley Fool

The first nuclear-powered Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining facility in the U.S. is scheduled to become operational this year. Yes, you read that correctly: Bitcoin is going nuclear. Independent power producer Talen Energy recently said it has completed the first phase of its Cumulus Susquehanna project, a future 1,200-acre campus in Pennsylvania that will not only host Bitcoin miners but will also serve as a data center.