LSU basketball falls to Texas Tech in SEC/Big 12 Challenge, has now lost 8 straight
The Tigers led by five at one point in the second half, but it wasn't enough as the skid continued in Matt McMahon's first season.
The Tigers led by five at one point in the second half, but it wasn't enough as the skid continued in Matt McMahon's first season.
The first nuclear-powered Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining facility in the U.S. is scheduled to become operational this year. Yes, you read that correctly: Bitcoin is going nuclear. Independent power producer Talen Energy recently said it has completed the first phase of its Cumulus Susquehanna project, a future 1,200-acre campus in Pennsylvania that will not only host Bitcoin miners but will also serve as a data center.
The Big 12 is off to a good start in early action.
Video and photo producer Emily Curiel shares her experience shooting a Chiefs playoff game.
Texas was mentioned among Bilas' list of national title hopefuls.
The group Global Athlete said allowing Russians to compete "sends a message ... that the IOC endorses Russia’s brutal war and invasion." Updates.
#Jaguars DL Arden Key was fined by the NFL for his roughing penalty on #Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne, but not the play that injured Patrick Mahomes.
SC Supreme Court remands death penalty, calls for discovery into lethal injection
Spacety China allegedly supplied satellite imagery of Ukraine to support Wagner's combat operations.
The Justice Department wants to ban Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of bankrupt FTX, from speaking to former employees of the crypto exchange.
The Bengals are prepping as if to play a 100 percent Patrick Mahomes.
Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, said on the eve of next week's Ukraine-EU summit that Ukraine has the EU's unconditional support and that it must win the war to protect European values.
Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek sits down with Jase Richardson, the eldest son of former NBA player Jason Richardson. The junior guard talks all things recruiting including his unofficial visits to Michigan State and Arkansas and other schools he plans on getting to this spring and summer.
Bodycam footage of the shootout between Dallas police officers and a murder suspect who was killed was released Friday.
ESPN's "College GameDay" wrapped up its show Saturday with predictions from its three analysts for Tennessee basketball's top-10 showdown against Texas.
Two of the best pizza places in the country are right here in Western Washington, and both are in Seattle.
LSU Baseball Managing High Expectations for 2023
LSU basketball will receive a much needed break from conference play on Saturday when it faces Texas Tech in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.
Deuce McAllister launches fundraising platform for local community. The former Saints running back is eager to support New Orleans, via @MaddyHudak_94:
FIFA banned Uruguay players Fernando Muslera and José María Giménez for four games each on Friday for aggressively confronting match officials when the team was eliminated from the World Cup last month. Veterans Edinson Cavani and Diego Godín must also serve one-game bans when Uruguay next plays, FIFA said in disciplinary verdicts. The players must all carry out community service on a soccer project and pay fines of up to 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,600), FIFA said.
How many calories are in a potato and the surprising health benefits of this lovable root vegetable that's great for weight loss and gut health.