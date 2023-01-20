Oregon State football schedule 2023. Analysis, breakdown, 3 things to know

Ukrayinska Pravda

In an assessment of the situation on the ground in Soledar and Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, US Intelligence has said that Russian forces do not have full control over either of these settlements. Source: Ukrinform and Kyiv Independent, with reference to a telephone briefing with John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications in the White House Quote from Kirby: "I will tell you that as of this morning, we do not estimate that [the Russians - ed.