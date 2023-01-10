2023 College Football Playoff: Schedule, Date, Teams, TV Channel, How to watch

2023 College Football Playoff: Schedule, Date, How to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A wild season of college football is nearing its end, which means only one thing: it's playoff time.

The College Football Playoff committee finalized the top four teams in the country with Georgia maintaining the top spot after a perfect regular season. Meanwhile, TCU will make its first playoff appearance and Ohio State returns to the playoff after missing out last season.

Here's everything you need to know about the College Football Playoff.

College Football Playoff semifinals

Who: No. 1 Georgia d. No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 (Peach Bowl) and No. 3 TCU d. No. 2 Michigan 51-45 (Fiesta Bowl)

When: December 31, 2022

Where: Fiesta Bowl (4:00 pm ET) and Peach Bowl (8:00 pm ET)

TV channel: ESPN

College Football National Championship

Who: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 TCU

When: January 9, 2023, 7:30 pm ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV channel: ESPN

Previous College Football Playoff Champions

2022: No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

2021: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 2 Ohio State 24

2020: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2019: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2018: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23

2017: No. 2 Clemson 35, No, 1 Alabama 31

2016: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2015: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No 2 Clemson 20