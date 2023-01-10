2023 College Football Playoff: Schedule, Date, Teams, TV Channel, How to watch
A wild season of college football is nearing its end, which means only one thing: it's playoff time.
The College Football Playoff committee finalized the top four teams in the country with Georgia maintaining the top spot after a perfect regular season. Meanwhile, TCU will make its first playoff appearance and Ohio State returns to the playoff after missing out last season.
Here's everything you need to know about the College Football Playoff.
College Football Playoff semifinals
Who: No. 1 Georgia d. No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 (Peach Bowl) and No. 3 TCU d. No. 2 Michigan 51-45 (Fiesta Bowl)
When: December 31, 2022
Where: Fiesta Bowl (4:00 pm ET) and Peach Bowl (8:00 pm ET)
TV channel: ESPN
College Football National Championship
Who: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 TCU
When: January 9, 2023, 7:30 pm ET
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
TV channel: ESPN
Previous College Football Playoff Champions
2022: No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
2021: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 2 Ohio State 24
2020: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
2019: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2018: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
2017: No. 2 Clemson 35, No, 1 Alabama 31
2016: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2015: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No 2 Clemson 20