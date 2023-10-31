2023 College Football Playoff Rankings Week 1: Air Force Is Ranked No. 25

2023 College Football Playoff Rankings Week 1: Air Force Is Highest Rated G5 Team

Falcons are in the top 25 that counts

Falcons are No. 25

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out and the Air Force Falcons not only earn a spot at No. 25, but they are not the top rated team from the Group of Five. That goes to Tulane at No. 24.

The Falcons are one of eight undefeated teams this year and that has them in a good spot to start the rankings. Be aware, these are the first rankings and there is a lot of football to go to finish the season.

ESPN’s FPI give the Falcons a 21.4% chance to win out and finish the regular season with a gaudy record of 11.6 – 1.3. That record could be enough to get them into a New Year’s Six game.

Tulane is the biggest threat and they already have one loss, but that came against Ole Miss. That close loss and tougher schedule puts them one spot higher at No. 24 and the loss came without starting quarterback Michael Pratt. That schedule is what the committee is looking for and rewarding tougher games.

Air Force’s schedule is a knock against them as their non-conference slate is pretty weak against Navy, Army, and new FBS program Sam Houston State. The Falcons miss Fresno State as well in conference play.

James Madison is undefeated but they are not eligible and then Liberty is 8-0 but they are not even ranked at the moment.

Toledo has just one loss on the year as does Fresno State and those are the other challengers for that coveted New Year’s Six bowl spot for the Group of Five.

Once again, there is a lot of football left and these things will change.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Oct. 31

