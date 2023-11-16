2023 College Football Playoff Contenders: Betting this Weekend's Games

There are eight teams that have even a remote chance of making the college football playoff. Let’s find an angle to play each of their games this weekend.

No. 1 Georgia (-400) @ No. 22 Tennessee (+310)

Spread: Georgia -10.5

O/U: 58.5

No value on the moneyline, but certainly the Bulldogs covering the spread is worth considering. Georgia’s size and speed wears teams down over the course of a game. It may stay close in the first half, but Georgia wins the one-on-one battles more and more as the game wears on. The Bulldogs cover and remain perfect.

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (-1400) @ Maryland (+800)

Spread: Michigan -19.5

O/U: 49.5

NBC Sports’ analyst Vaughn Dalzell has been riding the Wolverines’ defense all season and for good reason. Maryland’s offense at one time was above average, but times have changed. The Terps were held to 13 points at Nebraska last week and the week before Penn State limited them to 15. Michigan’s defense is at another level. Take the Maryland Team Total UNDER 14.5 points.

Minnesota (+1600) @ No. 3Ohio State (-4500)

Spread: Ohio State -27.5

O/U: 49.5

Let’s attack this from Minnesota’s perspective. Yes, knocking off the Buckeyes would be epic. However, the Golden Gophers are win one from bowl eligibility. Does it make more sense to empty the tank this week against one of the goliaths of the sport or go after Wisconsin next weekend at home to close the regular season? It may not be a conscious decision, but if things go sideways early Minnesota may decide its better to live to fight another day. No question Ohio State could also be looking ahead to their tilt in Ann Arbor but the Marvin Harrison Jr. (+550) Heisman campaign is a focus for the Buckeyes. Harrison to score 2+ touchdowns is worth a look.

No. 4 Florida State

Florida State’s game vs. North Alabama is not currently available to bettors. We’ll catch them next week as they prep for their regular season finale against the Florida Gators. If interested, the early line for that tilt is FSU -12.5.

No. 5 Washington (+115) @ No. 10 Oregon State (-135)

Spread: Oregon State -2.5

O/U: 63.5

The Boys of Bet the EDGE like the Beavers to take out the Huskies for a couple of reasons. Corvalis is a tough place to play. Oregon State has been perfect at home. Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei runs an efficient offense and the Beavers’ defense is stingy. Oregon State was left out of the conference realignment. This week is a statement game for them. Washington has been resilient, but the Huskies have to be wearing down. Their schedule has been a true gauntlet. Lay the 2.5 points with Oregon State (-105) before that number reaches 3.

#6 Oregon (-3000) @ Arizona State (+1200)

Spread: Oregon -23.5

O/U: 54.5

We mentioned the Heisman campaign for Marvin Harrison, Jr. earlier. Well, Bo Nix (+100) is currently the favorite to claim the Heisman. No question he remains at the top following this weekend against the Sun Devils. The Ducks have scored at least 33 points in every game this season. Oregon to cover the 23.5 (-115) is realistic as the defense will relish not having to face Caleb Williams this week. A sprinkle on Bucky Irving 2+ touchdowns is worth consideration as well.

#7 Alabama @ Chattanooga

Spread: Alabama -44.5

O/U: 50.5

Betting either side on the moneyline is not available. Tommy Rees has the Bama offense rolling, but that number is massive. If you can find a Chattanooga Team Total, the Under is worth a look if OVER 6.

#8 Texas (-300) @ Iowa State (+250)

Spread: Texas -7.5

O/U: 47.5

The Longhorns will be without star running back Jonathon Brooks who tore his ACL in the second half against TCU. How will Texas respond? It helps to have Quinn Ewers back under center, but Ames is not an easy stop on the map. Texas has been a team that starts fast and seemingly holds on at the end too often. Look at the Longhorns to score first (-165) or perhaps a parlay of Ewers TD tosses and Jayden Higgins receiving yards.

College Football’s Final Four will not be decided this weekend but enjoy this weekend’s sweats as we push closer to Decision Day.

