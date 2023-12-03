2023 college football bowl schedule, matchups, times, dates

Welcome to bowl season!

From the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 16 to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 8, there will be 42 postseason games.

Below is the schedule with dates, times and television channels.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl (11 a.m. ET, ESPN)

New Orleans Bowl (2:15 p.m., ESPN)

Cure Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Appalachian State vs. Miami (Ohio)

New Mexico Bowl (5:45 p.m., ESPN)

LA Bowl (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Independence Bowl (9:15 p.m., ESPN)

Texas Tech vs. Cal

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Marshall vs. UTSA

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

South Florida vs. Syracuse

Friday Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

UCF vs. Duke

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl (Noon, ABC)

Georgia Tech vs. Troy

Camellia Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois

Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC)

James Madison vs. Air Force

Potato Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

68 Ventures Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan

Las Vegas Bowl (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Northwestern vs. Utah

Hawaii Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN)

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

First Responder Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Texas State vs. Rice

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Holiday Bowl (8 p.m., Fox)

No. 15 Louisville vs. USC

Texas Bowl (9 p.m., Fox)

No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl (11 a.m., ESPN)

No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College

Pinstripe Bowl (2:15 p.m., ESPN)

Miami vs. Rutgers

Pop-Tarts Bowl (5:45 p.m., ESPN)

NC State vs. Kansas State

Alamo Bowl (9:15 p.m., ESPN)

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS)

No. 19 Oregon State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame

Liberty Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Iowa State vs. Memphis

Cotton Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

Music City Bowl (2 p.m., ABC)

Auburn vs. Maryland

Orange Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia

Arizona Bowl (4:30 p.m., The CW)

Toledo vs. Wyoming

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl (Noon, ESPN2)

No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin

Citrus Bowl (Noon, ABC)

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN)

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN)

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas

Monday, Jan. 8