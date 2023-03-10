2023 college basketball coaching changes tracker
It is that time of year again, when college basketball programs across the country make coaching changes after disappointing seasons that ended without a chance at a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
More changes will come after the tournament itself, when both schools and individuals move on to perceived bigger and better things.
Here is a running list of all the coaching changes that have taken place so far. Replacements will be added to the list as they become official over the coming days and weeks.
School
Fired/departing coach
New coach
Syracuse
Jim Boeheim
Adrian Autry
Cal
Mark Fox
Georgetown
Patrick Ewing
Texas
Chris Beard
Notre Dame
Mike Brey
Ole Miss
Kermit Davis
Texas Tech
Mark Adams
McNeese State
John Aiken
Austin Peay
Nate James
High Point
G.G. Smith
UW-Green Bay
Will Ryan
Wofford
Jay McAuley
USF
Brian Gregory