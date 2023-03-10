2023 college basketball coaching changes tracker

Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the first round of the Big East conference tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in New York. | John Minchillo, Associated Pres

It is that time of year again, when college basketball programs across the country make coaching changes after disappointing seasons that ended without a chance at a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

More changes will come after the tournament itself, when both schools and individuals move on to perceived bigger and better things.

Here is a running list of all the coaching changes that have taken place so far. Replacements will be added to the list as they become official over the coming days and weeks.