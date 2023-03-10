2023 college basketball coaching changes tracker

Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the first round of the Big East conference tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in New York. | John Minchillo, Associated Pres

It is that time of year again, when college basketball programs across the country make coaching changes after disappointing seasons that ended without a chance at a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

More changes will come after the tournament itself, when both schools and individuals move on to perceived bigger and better things.

Here is a running list of all the coaching changes that have taken place so far. Replacements will be added to the list as they become official over the coming days and weeks.

School

Fired/departing coach

New coach

Syracuse

Jim Boeheim

Adrian Autry

Cal

Mark Fox

Georgetown

Patrick Ewing

Texas

Chris Beard

Notre Dame

Mike Brey

Ole Miss

Kermit Davis

Texas Tech

Mark Adams

McNeese State

John Aiken

Austin Peay

Nate James

High Point

G.G. Smith

UW-Green Bay

Will Ryan

Wofford

Jay McAuley

USF

Brian Gregory

