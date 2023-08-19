2023 Class 2 Suburban-District 15 high school football preview
The Class 2 Suburban-District 15 standings could not have been more jumbled at the top, as DeSoto County High, Booker High and Lemon Bay High finished with 2-1 records.
Booker defeated Lemon Bay. DeSoto County beat Booker. Lemon Bay topped DeSoto County. So, the Florida High School State Athletic Association rankings were needed to decide the winner.
The Bulldogs got the top spot with a ranking of 0.603, just ahead of the Tornadoes’ 0.414. The Manta Rays were third with a minus 3.045.
Both DeSoto County and Booker qualified for the playoffs, and both were eliminated by Frostproof: the Tornadoes in the first round and the Bulldogs in the second round.
BAYSHORE BRUINS
COACH: Jamaal Sanders, 4th season (4-23)
LAST YEAR: 0-9
CLASS: Class 2 Suburban-District 15
HOME FIELD: Balvanz Stadium, 5401 34th St. W., Bradenton
RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE: Spread (Coordinator: Ricky Simmons)
Terrion Hillard, OL, senior
Jayden Shannon, OL, junior
Marco Silos, OL, senior
Dayvin Aquino, OL, senior
DEFENSE: 4-3 (Coordinator: Reshard Simmons)
Terrion Hillard, DL, senior
Sawyer Baker, LB, senior
NEWCOMERS
Jaden Judge RB (from Sarasota High)
Caleb Rhodes (from Lakewood Ranch)
SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 Tenoroc
Aug. 25 St. Petersburg Catholic
Sept. 1 LaBelle
Sept. 8 at Parrish Community
Sept. 15 off
Sept. 22 at DeSoto County
Sept. 29 at Booker
Oct. 6 at North Port
Oct. 13 at Lemon Bay
Oct. 20 at Marco Island Academy
Oct. 27 at Lakewood Ranch
Nov. 3 Cardinal Mooney
COACH SANDERS’ OUTLOOK: "Successful season is a winning season. Keys to success is taking it one game at a time"
MAFFEZZOLI’S ANALYSIS: The returners on offense are along the line should be a good foundation, but the Bruins are going to need some skill players to put the ball in the end zone. That is where Sarasota High transfer Joe Judge comes in. Judge should provide ball control. Bayshore boosted its coaching staff which should help the players, but the Bruins are going to need bodies to gain experience and cover depth issues.
BOOKER HIGH TORNADOES
COACH: Scottie Littles (2nd season, 6-5)
LAST YEAR: 6-5 (lost in regional quarterfinals)
CLASS: Class 2 Suburban-District 15
HOME FIELD: Tornado Alley, 3201 N Orange Ave, Sarasota
RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE: spread (Coordinator: Derrick Timmons)
Ahmad Hunter, RB, senior
Josiah Booker, WR, senior
Omarion Patterson, WR, senior
Rashawn Peterson, WR, junior
Eric Carlton, OL, junior
Kevontay Hugan, TE, sophomore
DEFENSE: hybrid (Coordinator: Carlos Woods)
Rashad Hill, DE, senior
Jayson Evans, S, senior
Kevontay Hugan, DE, sophomore
Silas Jones, LB, sophomore
Abraham Brown, DB, junior
Jason Thomas, S, sophomore
Dajion Walton, LB, junior
TOP NEWCOMERS (with positions and class)
Karaijus Hays, WR/DB, sophomore
Camron McCray, LB, sophomore
Josh Burrows, WR, senior
Jaleel Williams, OL, sophomore
Javier Pastor, OL, senior (from Cardinal Mooney Catholic High)
Jazyren Jones, OL, senior (from Riverview High)
Alex Diaz, QB, junior (from Sarasota High)
Joe Durn, DB, junior (from Sarasota High)
George Haygood, LB, senior (from Sarasota High)
Eugene Hicks, DB, senior (from Riverview High)
Zy’Chaun Jackson, LB/TE, senior (from Parrish Community High)
Jordan Radkey, DL/OL, junior (from Parrish Community High)
Rodney Sexton, WR, sophomore (from Sarasota High)
Kelton Simmons, RB, sophomore (from Palmetto High)
Ledarien Smith, DL, sophomore (from Sarasota High)
Takurian Smith, RB, junior (from Sarasota High)
Tyren Wortham, WR, sophomore (from Southeast High)
Derrick Hugine II, RB, senior (from Southeast High)
Noah Obaski, QB/WR/DB, senior (from Southeast High)
SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 Cardinal Mooney
Aug. 25 Immokalee
Sept. 1 at Southeast
Sept. 8 at Sarasota
Sept. 15 Berkeley Prep
Sept. 22 Braden River
Sept. 29 Bayshore
Oct. 6
Oct. 13 DeSoto
Oct. 20 at Wiregrass Ranch
Oct. 27 at Lemon Bay
Nov. 3 Lakewood Ranch
COACH LITTLES’ OUTLOOK: “We want to improve week to week and put the kids in the best position to succeed.”
MAFFEZZOLI’S ANALYSIS: Booker High has become one of the destination points in the area. Coach Littles lists 15 players, 11 who can start or are impact players, from other area schools who joined the Tornadoes’ program for the upcoming season. The newcomers certainly can bolster a young defense that returns two seniors among its seven players back on that side of the ball. Booker’s offense has the potential to be explosive with the likes of Ahmad Hunter running and Josiah Booker, Omarion Patterson and Reshawn Peterson on the receiving end. The Tornadoes were edged out for the district title a year ago and received a tough draw (at Frostproof) in the opening round of the playoffs. Booker certainly can contend for a district title and make a run in the playoffs this season.
LEMON BAY MANTA RAYS
COACH: Don Southwell, 7th season (31-28)
LAST YEAR: 4-5
CLASS: Class 2 Suburban-District 15
HOME FIELD: Veterans Stadium, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood
RETURNING PLAYERS
OFFENSE: spread (Coordinator: Don Southwell)
Taron Sanders, WR, senior
Clayton Donahue, WR, senior
Lorenzi Mauceri, QB, senior
Joe Scott, slot, senior
Landon Spanninger, slot, senior
Layton Aurelia, slot, senior
Austin Freud, LT, junior
Aydan Wear, LG, senior
Owen Tannehill, C, senior
Michael Ward, RG, senior
Aiden Bell, RT, senior
DEFENSE: 5-3 (Coordinator: Jamie Lowicz)
Army Wells, FS, senior
Kaden Kier, CB, senior
Caleb Whitmore, MLB, senior
Peyton Mason, OLB, senior
Caleb Hutcherson, OLB, senior
Layton Aurelia, OLB, senior
NEWCOMERS
N/A
SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 South Fort Myers
Aug. 25 Lakewood Ranch
Sept. 1 at Parrish Community
Sept. 8 Gateway
Sept. 15 at North Fort Myers
Sept. 21 IMG Academy Blue
Sept. 29 at DeSoto County
Oct. 6 off
Oct. 13 Bayshore
Oct. 20 First Baptist
Oct. 27 Booker
Nov. 3 at North Port
COACH SOUTHWELL’S OUTLOOK: “We return a talented and experienced group. Our goal is to compete for the district championship and qualify for the playoffs.”
MAFFEZZOLI’S ANALYSIS: After 8-2 and 9-1 playoff-qualifying seasons the past two years, the Manta Rays had more of a dropoff last season than expected. With an offense that returns most this season, including the entire offensive line and talented running back Joe Scott, Lemon Bay should compete for the district title and qualify for the playoffs, providing it makes key stops on defense. Even with a potentially potent offense, the Manta Rays are going to need their defense to perform well.
− Dennis Maffezzoli
This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bayshore Booker Lemon Bay battle DeSoto County in Class 2 Suburban-15