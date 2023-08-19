2023 Class 2 Suburban-District 15 high school football preview

Last year, Booker High posted a come-from-behind victory over Lemon Bay High, 33-22, at Tornado Alley. Both teams along with DeSoto County finished tied for first place in Class 2 Suburban-District 15, but only DeSoto and Booker qualified for the playoffs.

The Class 2 Suburban-District 15 standings could not have been more jumbled at the top, as DeSoto County High, Booker High and Lemon Bay High finished with 2-1 records.

Booker defeated Lemon Bay. DeSoto County beat Booker. Lemon Bay topped DeSoto County. So, the Florida High School State Athletic Association rankings were needed to decide the winner.

The Bulldogs got the top spot with a ranking of 0.603, just ahead of the Tornadoes’ 0.414. The Manta Rays were third with a minus 3.045.

Both DeSoto County and Booker qualified for the playoffs, and both were eliminated by Frostproof: the Tornadoes in the first round and the Bulldogs in the second round.

BAYSHORE BRUINS

COACH: Jamaal Sanders, 4th season (4-23)

LAST YEAR: 0-9

CLASS: Class 2 Suburban-District 15

HOME FIELD: Balvanz Stadium, 5401 34th St. W., Bradenton

RETURNING PLAYERS

OFFENSE: Spread (Coordinator: Ricky Simmons)

Terrion Hillard, OL, senior

Jayden Shannon, OL, junior

Marco Silos, OL, senior

Dayvin Aquino, OL, senior

DEFENSE: 4-3 (Coordinator: Reshard Simmons)

Terrion Hillard, DL, senior

Sawyer Baker, LB, senior

NEWCOMERS

Jaden Judge RB (from Sarasota High)

Caleb Rhodes (from Lakewood Ranch)

SCHEDULE

Aug. 18 Tenoroc

Aug. 25 St. Petersburg Catholic

Sept. 1 LaBelle

Sept. 8 at Parrish Community

Sept. 15 off

Sept. 22 at DeSoto County

Sept. 29 at Booker

Oct. 6 at North Port

Oct. 13 at Lemon Bay

Oct. 20 at Marco Island Academy

Oct. 27 at Lakewood Ranch

Nov. 3 Cardinal Mooney

COACH SANDERS’ OUTLOOK: "Successful season is a winning season. Keys to success is taking it one game at a time"

MAFFEZZOLI’S ANALYSIS: The returners on offense are along the line should be a good foundation, but the Bruins are going to need some skill players to put the ball in the end zone. That is where Sarasota High transfer Joe Judge comes in. Judge should provide ball control. Bayshore boosted its coaching staff which should help the players, but the Bruins are going to need bodies to gain experience and cover depth issues.

BOOKER HIGH TORNADOES

COACH: Scottie Littles (2nd season, 6-5)

LAST YEAR: 6-5 (lost in regional quarterfinals)

CLASS: Class 2 Suburban-District 15

HOME FIELD: Tornado Alley, 3201 N Orange Ave, Sarasota

RETURNING PLAYERS

OFFENSE: spread (Coordinator: Derrick Timmons)

Ahmad Hunter, RB, senior

Josiah Booker, WR, senior

Omarion Patterson, WR, senior

Rashawn Peterson, WR, junior

Eric Carlton, OL, junior

Kevontay Hugan, TE, sophomore

DEFENSE: hybrid (Coordinator: Carlos Woods)

Rashad Hill, DE, senior

Jayson Evans, S, senior

Kevontay Hugan, DE, sophomore

Silas Jones, LB, sophomore

Abraham Brown, DB, junior

Jason Thomas, S, sophomore

Dajion Walton, LB, junior

TOP NEWCOMERS (with positions and class)

Karaijus Hays, WR/DB, sophomore

Camron McCray, LB, sophomore

Josh Burrows, WR, senior

Jaleel Williams, OL, sophomore

Javier Pastor, OL, senior (from Cardinal Mooney Catholic High)

Jazyren Jones, OL, senior (from Riverview High)

Alex Diaz, QB, junior (from Sarasota High)

Joe Durn, DB, junior (from Sarasota High)

George Haygood, LB, senior (from Sarasota High)

Eugene Hicks, DB, senior (from Riverview High)

Zy’Chaun Jackson, LB/TE, senior (from Parrish Community High)

Jordan Radkey, DL/OL, junior (from Parrish Community High)

Rodney Sexton, WR, sophomore (from Sarasota High)

Kelton Simmons, RB, sophomore (from Palmetto High)

Ledarien Smith, DL, sophomore (from Sarasota High)

Takurian Smith, RB, junior (from Sarasota High)

Tyren Wortham, WR, sophomore (from Southeast High)

Derrick Hugine II, RB, senior (from Southeast High)

Noah Obaski, QB/WR/DB, senior (from Southeast High)

SCHEDULE

Aug. 18 Cardinal Mooney

Aug. 25 Immokalee

Sept. 1 at Southeast

Sept. 8 at Sarasota

Sept. 15 Berkeley Prep

Sept. 22 Braden River

Sept. 29 Bayshore

Oct. 6

Oct. 13 DeSoto

Oct. 20 at Wiregrass Ranch

Oct. 27 at Lemon Bay

Nov. 3 Lakewood Ranch

COACH LITTLES’ OUTLOOK: “We want to improve week to week and put the kids in the best position to succeed.”

MAFFEZZOLI’S ANALYSIS: Booker High has become one of the destination points in the area. Coach Littles lists 15 players, 11 who can start or are impact players, from other area schools who joined the Tornadoes’ program for the upcoming season. The newcomers certainly can bolster a young defense that returns two seniors among its seven players back on that side of the ball. Booker’s offense has the potential to be explosive with the likes of Ahmad Hunter running and Josiah Booker, Omarion Patterson and Reshawn Peterson on the receiving end. The Tornadoes were edged out for the district title a year ago and received a tough draw (at Frostproof) in the opening round of the playoffs. Booker certainly can contend for a district title and make a run in the playoffs this season.

LEMON BAY MANTA RAYS

COACH: Don Southwell, 7th season (31-28)

LAST YEAR: 4-5

CLASS: Class 2 Suburban-District 15

HOME FIELD: Veterans Stadium, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood

RETURNING PLAYERS

OFFENSE: spread (Coordinator: Don Southwell)

Taron Sanders, WR, senior

Clayton Donahue, WR, senior

Lorenzi Mauceri, QB, senior

Joe Scott, slot, senior

Landon Spanninger, slot, senior

Layton Aurelia, slot, senior

Austin Freud, LT, junior

Aydan Wear, LG, senior

Owen Tannehill, C, senior

Michael Ward, RG, senior

Aiden Bell, RT, senior

DEFENSE: 5-3 (Coordinator: Jamie Lowicz)

Army Wells, FS, senior

Kaden Kier, CB, senior

Caleb Whitmore, MLB, senior

Peyton Mason, OLB, senior

Caleb Hutcherson, OLB, senior

Layton Aurelia, OLB, senior

NEWCOMERS

N/A

SCHEDULE

Aug. 18 South Fort Myers

Aug. 25 Lakewood Ranch

Sept. 1 at Parrish Community

Sept. 8 Gateway

Sept. 15 at North Fort Myers

Sept. 21 IMG Academy Blue

Sept. 29 at DeSoto County

Oct. 6 off

Oct. 13 Bayshore

Oct. 20 First Baptist

Oct. 27 Booker

Nov. 3 at North Port

COACH SOUTHWELL’S OUTLOOK: “We return a talented and experienced group. Our goal is to compete for the district championship and qualify for the playoffs.”

MAFFEZZOLI’S ANALYSIS: After 8-2 and 9-1 playoff-qualifying seasons the past two years, the Manta Rays had more of a dropoff last season than expected. With an offense that returns most this season, including the entire offensive line and talented running back Joe Scott, Lemon Bay should compete for the district title and qualify for the playoffs, providing it makes key stops on defense. Even with a potentially potent offense, the Manta Rays are going to need their defense to perform well.

− Dennis Maffezzoli

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bayshore Booker Lemon Bay battle DeSoto County in Class 2 Suburban-15