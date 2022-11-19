2023 Chiefs NFL draft prospects: Group 12

Week 12 of the 2022 college football season is here.

Our annual draft prospects series returns for the sixth consecutive year. We’ve identified over 200 college prospects to keep an eye on ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, all of whom might be potential fits with the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season’s prospect list included several of the Chiefs’ 2022 NFL draft picks including George Karlaftis, Skyy Moore and Bryan Cook. Who will be next?

Our twelfth group of prospects includes the leading punt return specialist in the FBS, a dominant SEC defensive tackle, a running back who is up for the Heisman Trophy and a versatile offensive lineman.

Louisiana CB Eric Garror

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY

If the Chiefs want to solve their punt return woes, Garror is the player they need to look at in the 2023 NFL Draft. He currently leads the FBS with 22 punt returns on the season for 322 yards. He’s also tied for the FBS lead with two punt return touchdowns. He’s a very good catcher, rarely putting the ball on the ground. He has plus athleticism and speed, but perhaps the most impressive trait is his vision.

The great thing about Garror is that he’s not a bad cornerback either. He’s a little undersized for what the NFL likes at 5-9 and 178 pounds. He has good ball skills with 24 career passes defended and seven career interceptions. He’d provide some solid depth and special teams ability for Kansas City and will likely be available into Day 3.

Next game: Louisiana vs. Florida State – Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11:00 a.m. CT – Live stream on fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Michigan RB Blake Corum

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s fairly clear that the Chiefs are looking for ways to improve their running game between their handling of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and their attempt to claim Eno Benjamin. It’s safe to assume that they’re going to do their work on this running back class from top to bottom. Corum, a Heisman Trophy candidate, is one of the top backs they’ll be looking at.

Story continues

The junior running back has 227 carries on the season for 1,349 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns with 63 forced missed tackles on the season. He has just nine receptions for 41 yards and a score after catching 24 passes a season ago. Don’t let his diminutive 5-8 and 200-pound stature fool you, he’s a surprisingly tough runner and a good blocker as well. Most importantly, he sees the field and his blocks well, which is something that Kansas City running backs have struggled with this season.

Next game: Illinois vs. Michigan – Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11:00 a.m. CT – Live stream on fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Alabama DT Byron Young

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Not to be confused with the edge rusher from Tennessee of the same name. Alabama’s Young is coming off of a monster game against Ole Miss, with 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. This week, he’ll get Austin Peay and might break some sort of record if he continues his strong play.

This is a player that Steve Spagnuolo is going to love because of his ability to line up at a number of different spots along the defensive line. Listed at 6-3 and 292 pounds, you can put him at 2i or 7-tech and find equal success. He’s powerful, quick, plays with heavy hands and relentless effort. If the Chiefs can’t re-sign some of their interior defensive linemen or extend Chris Jones ahead of 2023, Young should be on their radar.

Next game: Alabama vs. Austin Peay – Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11:00 a.m. CT – Live stream on fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Utah OL Braeden Daniels

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Daniels has seen success playing both guard and tackle during his college football career, with experience at left guard, left tackle and right tackle. As the starting left tackle for the Utes, Daniels has allowed just eight pressures all season and no sacks according to PFF. He’s an easy mover and is good at walling off his targets, but he lacks length and functional strength in the run game.

While the Chiefs have some clear need for an upgrade at right tackle, they could also be looking for interior offensive line depth too. Nick Allegretti is a free agent this season and is talented enough to go elsewhere and be a starter. Daniels has the makings of a player who could be a swing lineman on the interior and also fill in at tackle in a pinch in the NFL. Rest assured that Utes HC Kyle Whittingham will be in his friend Andy Reid’s ear about this one.

Next game: Utah vs. Oregon – Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9:30 p.m. CT – Live stream on fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire