2023 Chiefs NFL draft prospects: Group 10

Our annual draft prospects series returns for the sixth consecutive year. We’ve identified over 200 college prospects to keep an eye on ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, all of whom might be potential fits with the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season’s prospect list included several of the Chiefs’ 2022 NFL draft picks including George Karlaftis, Skyy Moore and Bryan Cook. Who will be next?

Our tenth group of prospects includes a ball-hawking safety, a star receiver who has dealt with injuries this season, a running back who could fly under the radar and a hyper-productive SEC pass rusher.

Minnesota S Tyler Nubin

An absolute ballhawk at the safety position, Nubin is one of the best defensive backs in the Big Ten conference and perhaps all of college football. Last week, he posted a dominant two-interception, three-tackle performance against Rutgers and he could follow it up with another big game against a struggling Nebraska team. The Gophers have found a lot of success using Nubin in a variety of ways. They’ll send him on a blitz, match him up in man coverage, have him patrolling in the box or lined up in single or two-high coverages. No matter what, he seems to make his presence felt.

While Justin Reid and Bryan Cook look to be the future in Kansas City, the Chiefs use three safeties enough to warrant more investment in the position. With Juan Thornhill and Deon Bush scheduled to become free agents in 2023, a player like Nubin could come in and help offset those expected losses. The 6-1 and 201-pound safety could turn out to be the best defensive back prospect to come out of Minnesota since the Bucs drafted Antoine Winfield Jr. in 2020.

Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman

Tillman has missed the majority of the season with a high-ankle sprain, but he remains one of the most exciting receivers in the country. The 6-3 and 215-pound wideout is a downfield receiving threat with incredible body control and hands. He has the size to box out defenders and win 50-50 balls, but he also runs a nice route tree finding success both in the slot and the outside.

Last season against UGA, Tillman recorded over 200 yards receiving against what was considered the best defense in the country. What will he manage this time around? You can rest assured that the majority of NFL teams, including the Chiefs, will be watching to find out. Adding Tillman to an already talented receiving corps could prove to be a prudent move for Kansas City.

Texas RB Roschon Johnson

Everyone is paying attention to Bijan Robinson, but it’s time they start recognizing Johnson for his potential as well. A former quarterback for Texas back in 2019, Johnson has been a nice change-up for the Texas Longhorns offense since converting to the running back position. He’s averaged six yards per carry this season with 61 carries for 367 yards and two scores. He’s also averaged 9.1 yards per reception with 14 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson is a talented player who will enter the NFL potentially with fewer than 400 carries to his name. He has clear talent and fresh legs and could be a boon for any team that selects him on Day 2 of the draft. I wouldn’t be shocked if the dual-threat ability here intrigues the Chiefs’ front office and coaching staff.

LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

Listed at 6-3 and 244 pounds, Ojulari isn’t traditionally the type of edge rusher that Kansas City would go for. He’s a speed rusher with an elite first step, the ability to convert speed to power and the tenacity necessary to get to the quarterback. This season, despite only appearing in six games, Ojulari has 31 total pressures, including four sacks and five tackles for loss. The big concerns heading into the NFL are going to be his size and how that translates in the run game, but it’s hard to not be intrigued by what he offers as a pass rusher.

The Chiefs obviously will have needs at the edge rusher position in the 2023 NFL draft. Frank Clark is expected to be a salary-cap casualty and Carlos Dunlap is scheduled to become a free agent. Adding a player like Ojulari in the first round might not be out of the question.

