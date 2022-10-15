2023 Chiefs NFL draft prospects: Group 7

Week 7 of the 2022 college football season is here.

Our annual draft prospects series returns for the sixth consecutive year. We’ve identified over 200 college prospects to keep an eye on ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, all of whom might be potential fits with the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season’s prospect list included several of the Chiefs’ 2022 NFL draft picks including George Karlaftis, Skyy Moore and Bryan Cook. Who will be next?

Our seventh group of prospects includes a standout cornerback, a versatile offensive tackle, an underrated offensive playmaker and an impressive four-year starter at defensive tackle.

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The son of Kansas City, Missouri native and former NFL linebacker Joey Porter, Porter Jr. has emerged as one of the best cornerback prospects in the nation this season. If Porter Jr. continues performing as he has, he could throw his name in the hat for the CB1 conversation. He’s allowed just nine receptions for 89 yards and no touchdowns on 22 targets this season with eight passes broken up on the year per PFF.

The Chiefs invested a lot of draft capital into the cornerback position last offseason and it seemingly paid off with each of Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams showing promise. That said, you can never have too many good cornerbacks and if K.C. has a chance to get this one, they should strike on it.

Next game: Penn State vs. Michigan – Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11:00 a.m. CT – Live stream on fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Left tackle or right tackle, it doesn’t matter for Wright. He’s played both in the past, but this year he’s worked on the right side to help keep Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker upright and thriving in their undefeated start. According to PFF, in 181 pass-blocking snaps on the season, Wright has allowed just four pressures and no sacks. Naturally, Wright faces a huge test against the Alabama defensive front this week. He’ll be matched up against one of the best edge rushers in the country in Will Anderson Jr. on Saturday.

Story continues

Kansas City could use some upgrades on either side of the line, but Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie are also free agents after the season. Lucas Niang is still a big unknown at this point. They may have no choice, but to add a piece or two during the 2023 NFL draft. Wright’s versatility makes him an intriguing prospect for the team.

Next game: Alabama vs. Tennessee – Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m. CT – Live stream on fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Arizona WR Jacob Cowing

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A transfer from UTEP, Cowing is one of the most underrated players in college football. In six games, he has 46 receptions for 643 yards and seven touchdowns. Nearly half of that yardage has come after the catch and he leads the entire FBS in first-down receptions on the season with 36. He’s only listed at 5-11 and 170 pounds, but he plays much bigger than his size and he’s a dynamic athlete. Not to mention, he’s returned six punts for 43 yards this season.

The Chiefs don’t really have a go-to target at the wide receiver position anymore with Tyreek Hill gone. Cowing would add exactly that to the mix for Kansas City should they add him in the 2023 NFL draft. With Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Justin Watson all slated to become free agents, looking for another receiver might not be such a stretch.

Next game: Arizona vs. Washington – Saturday, Oct. 15 at 4:30 p.m. CT – Live stream on fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Clemson DT Tyler Davis

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

A bull in a china shop from the interior defensive line, Davis is one of the best 3-technique prospects in this class. As a freshman in 2019, he had the fifth-most quarterback pressures in college football with 31. He’s started each of the past four years for Clemson and is considered one of the team’s defensive leaders. In four games this season, Davis has 14 total pressures including three sacks. The 6-2 and 300-pound defensive tackle has proven to be extremely disruptive in both the passing game and the running game.

With Khalen Saunders, Derrick Nnadi and Taylor Stallworth scheduled to be free agents, the Chiefs were already going to be looking for defensive tackles in this draft class. With Tershawn Wharton suffering a season-ending knee injury, it makes it dire that the Chiefs address this position. That doesn’t even get into the fact that Chris Jones is owed a huge cap hit in 2023 and could be released, traded or extended.

Next game: Clemson vs. FSU – Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT – Live stream on fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire