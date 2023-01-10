2023 Chargers schedule: List of opponents set

The Chargers’ 2022 season is not over yet, as they’re set to face the Jaguars in the Wild Card round.

However, they do know who they will be facing next season.

Keep in mind, the actual schedule that dictates the order of the games won’t be revealed until March.

Here’s a look at the 14 teams on next year’s list of opponents.

Home Opponents:

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens

Road Opponents:

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans

