2023 Chargers schedule: List of opponents set
The Chargers’ 2022 season is not over yet, as they’re set to face the Jaguars in the Wild Card round.
However, they do know who they will be facing next season.
Keep in mind, the actual schedule that dictates the order of the games won’t be revealed until March.
Here’s a look at the 14 teams on next year’s list of opponents.
Home Opponents:
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens
Road Opponents:
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Tennessee Titans