Our 2023 Central Texas preseason football team

The American-Statesman's preseason All-Central Texas football team:

Offense

QB: Will Hammond, sr., Hutto — The Texas Tech pledge passed for 2,763 yards, rushed for 728, had 39 total TDs last year

RB: Andrew Petter, sr., Georgetown — Was named 11-5A's MVP after rushing for 1,872 yards and 33 TDs

RB: Noah Long, sr., Liberty Hill — Rushed for 2,099 yards and 22 TDs with 10 100-yard games

WR: Miles Coleman, sr., Vandegrift — Our 2022 Centex player of the year's school-record 99 catches helped the Vipers reach state title game

WR: Ed Small, jr., Anderson — Had 60 catches for 1,164 yards, 15 TDs; he has pledged to Texas for baseball

WR: Kyle Koch, sr., Dripping Springs — All-Central Texas first-teamer had 67 catches for 1,096 yards and 12 TDs

OL: Tyler Knape, sr., Westlake — A Cal pledge, he started 15 games and was a first-team all-state pick

OL: Kaleb Yount, sr., Thorndale — Was District 13-2A's offensive lineman of the year for a 9-3 team

OL: Brady Stephenson, sr., Lockhart — Graded out at 94% with 60 knockdowns for the Class 5A playoff team

OL: Blake Frazier, sr., Vandegrift — Graded out at 93% and didn't allow a sack for the 6A Division II state finalists

OL: Henry Snyder, sr., McCallum — Graded out at 85% with 75 knockdowns for the Knights' run-heavy offense

K: Spencer Barnett, sr., Westlake — Reliable kicker on the area's No. 1 team

More: 100 strong! 100 players to watch in Central Texas

Defense

DL: Caleb Dickey, jr., Crockett — Was 12-5A's defensive lineman of the year after recording 20 sacks

Crockett defensive end Caleb Dickey, right, emerged as one of the best linemen in Central Texas last season. He had 123 tackles and 20 quarterback sacks.

DL: Tyler Bonkowski, sr., Thrall — 23-2A's defensive lineman of the year also was an all-district tight end

DL: Chima Onyejiaka, sr., Stony Point — One of 25-6A's top linemen, he had 107 tackles last year

DL: Damien Godley, jr., Manor — Mustangs' defensive front leader had 47 tackles and 4 sacks last season

LB: Elliott Schaper, jr., Westlake — Expected to be one of the Chaps' top defenders this year

LB: Markus Boswell, sr., Lake Travis — Should have a large impact on that side of the ball for the Cavs

Lake Travis linebacker Markus Boswell was one of the leaders of the Cavaliers' defense last year, collecting 49 tackles, three for loss of yards and a sack.

LB: Luca Picucci, sr., Dripping Springs — Defensive standout for the Tigers, entering their second year in 6A

More: Heat affects every high school team in Texas

DB: Alex Foster, sr., Vandegrift — Air Force-bound Viper led Central Texas with 205 tackles as a junior

DB: Peyton Morgan, sr., Weiss — Recorded 85 tackles, 5 INTs and 9 pass breakups as a junior

DB: Leonard Moore, sr., Round Rock — Notre Dame pledge as a CB, he keyed the Dragons' 7-on-7 title as a WR, DB

DB: Fatu Mukuba, sr., LBJ — Dual threat had 625 receiving yards, 8TDs and 3 interceptions

P: Ivan Rodriguez, sr., Leander — The Lions are expecting big things from Rodriguez's big leg

— Rick Cantu

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: From Westlake to Georgetown, Statesman names preseason All-Centex team