Our 2023 Central Texas preseason football team
The American-Statesman's preseason All-Central Texas football team:
Offense
QB: Will Hammond, sr., Hutto — The Texas Tech pledge passed for 2,763 yards, rushed for 728, had 39 total TDs last year
RB: Andrew Petter, sr., Georgetown — Was named 11-5A's MVP after rushing for 1,872 yards and 33 TDs
RB: Noah Long, sr., Liberty Hill — Rushed for 2,099 yards and 22 TDs with 10 100-yard games
WR: Miles Coleman, sr., Vandegrift — Our 2022 Centex player of the year's school-record 99 catches helped the Vipers reach state title game
WR: Ed Small, jr., Anderson — Had 60 catches for 1,164 yards, 15 TDs; he has pledged to Texas for baseball
WR: Kyle Koch, sr., Dripping Springs — All-Central Texas first-teamer had 67 catches for 1,096 yards and 12 TDs
OL: Tyler Knape, sr., Westlake — A Cal pledge, he started 15 games and was a first-team all-state pick
OL: Kaleb Yount, sr., Thorndale — Was District 13-2A's offensive lineman of the year for a 9-3 team
OL: Brady Stephenson, sr., Lockhart — Graded out at 94% with 60 knockdowns for the Class 5A playoff team
OL: Blake Frazier, sr., Vandegrift — Graded out at 93% and didn't allow a sack for the 6A Division II state finalists
OL: Henry Snyder, sr., McCallum — Graded out at 85% with 75 knockdowns for the Knights' run-heavy offense
K: Spencer Barnett, sr., Westlake — Reliable kicker on the area's No. 1 team
Defense
DL: Caleb Dickey, jr., Crockett — Was 12-5A's defensive lineman of the year after recording 20 sacks
DL: Tyler Bonkowski, sr., Thrall — 23-2A's defensive lineman of the year also was an all-district tight end
DL: Chima Onyejiaka, sr., Stony Point — One of 25-6A's top linemen, he had 107 tackles last year
DL: Damien Godley, jr., Manor — Mustangs' defensive front leader had 47 tackles and 4 sacks last season
LB: Elliott Schaper, jr., Westlake — Expected to be one of the Chaps' top defenders this year
LB: Markus Boswell, sr., Lake Travis — Should have a large impact on that side of the ball for the Cavs
LB: Luca Picucci, sr., Dripping Springs — Defensive standout for the Tigers, entering their second year in 6A
DB: Alex Foster, sr., Vandegrift — Air Force-bound Viper led Central Texas with 205 tackles as a junior
DB: Peyton Morgan, sr., Weiss — Recorded 85 tackles, 5 INTs and 9 pass breakups as a junior
DB: Leonard Moore, sr., Round Rock — Notre Dame pledge as a CB, he keyed the Dragons' 7-on-7 title as a WR, DB
DB: Fatu Mukuba, sr., LBJ — Dual threat had 625 receiving yards, 8TDs and 3 interceptions
P: Ivan Rodriguez, sr., Leander — The Lions are expecting big things from Rodriguez's big leg
— Rick Cantu
