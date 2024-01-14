Our 2023 All-Central Texas Football Team honors this season's best of the best

The American-Statesman's 2023 All-Central Texas Football Team, as selected by our high school coverage team.

Offensive player of the year: Cody Stoever, Wimberley

Stoever, a junior quarterback for Wimberley, was a one-man wrecking crew for the Texans, accounting for 73 total touchdowns for a team that went 14-1 and reached the Class 4A Division II state semifinals. His total of 4,577 yards represented 66.7% of Wimberley's offense. Other finalists: Liberty Hill RB Ben Carter, Crockett QB Cameron Dickey, Hutto WR Alex Green and Westwood RB Demani Stewart.

Defensive player of the year: Elliott Schaper, Westlake

Westlake's junior middle linebacker was the top player on one of the best defenses in the state. Schaper earned defensive player of the year honors in District 26-6A and finished with 108 tackles, 12 behind the line of scrimmage, nine sacks, nine quarterback hurries and two interceptions. Other finalists: Vandegrift LB Diego de la Vara Vazquez, Weiss DL Chad Otutu, Dripping Springs LB Luca Picucci and Cedar Park LB Reid Vines.

Members of the Westlake Chaparrals head to the locker room at halftime of their Class 6A Division I state semifinal game against Galena Park North Shore at the Pfield in Pflugerville on Dec. 9. The Chaps, led by Central Texas coach of the year Tony Salazar, went 14-1 this season.

Newcomer of the year: Trae Hill, Cedar Park

Hill, a sophomore running back, was the focal point of Cedar Park's offense. He carried the ball 284 times for 1,498 yards and 20 touchdowns to lead the team in all three categories. He averaged 115 yards a game for a team that finished 9-4. He earned a spot on the All-District 11-5A team in his first year of varsity. Other finalists: Westlake DL Maddox Flynt, McNeil WR Jarell Gary, Westwood WR Marquis Murry and Liberty Hill OL/DL Alister Vallejo.

Coach of the year: Tony Salazar, Westlake

Despite losing several key players from 2022 to graduation, the Chaparrals had an outstanding season. Salazar led Westlake to the District 26-6A championship with an unbeaten record and finished 14-1 for the second straight year. The Chaps reached the Class 6A Division I state semifinals. Other finalists: McNeil's Scott Hermes, Crockett's Darrick Norton, Liberty Hill's Kent Walker and Wimberley's Doug Warren.

Demani Stewart broke a 42-year-old Westwood school record by rushing for 180 yards a game during the 2023 football season.

First-team offense

QB: Cody Stoever, jr., Wimberley — The 13-4A DII MVP led the Texans to the state semifinals with 4,577 total yards and 73 total TDs, 41 of them passing.

RB: Ben Carter, sr., Liberty Hill — The Austin area's leading rusher had 2,585 yards and 31 TDs to help the Panthers reach the Class 5A DII state semifinals.

RB: Demani Stewart, sr., Westwood — Averaged 180 rushing yards a game, which broke a 42-year-old school record, and scored 23 TDs.

WR: Miles Coleman, sr., Vandegrift — Our 2022 offensive player of the year, the North Texas signee caught 74 passes for 1,014 yards and 14 TDs and also added three punt-return TDs.

WR: Alex Green, sr., Hutto — Tulsa signee caught 101 passes, 19 TDs and ranked No. 2 in the country with 2,056 receiving yards.

WR: Kyle Koch, sr., Dripping Springs — North Texas signee was 26-6A's co-offensive player of the year after 80 catches for 1,314 yards and 19 TDs.

OL: Blake Frazier, sr., Vandegrift — Michigan signee graded out at 96% with 84 knockdowns and allowed only two sacks for a team that threw it 235 times.

OL: Tyler Knape, sr., Westlake — Cal signee was credited with 75 combined pins and knockdowns and allowed only one sack in 354 pass attempts.

OL: Jerald Mays, soph., Weiss — The all-district pick in 12-6A graded out at 97% and had 35 knockdowns for a team that averaged 170 rushing yards a game.

OL: Jacob Ponton, sr., Dripping Springs — Texas Tech signee is a 6-foot-7 tackle who graded out at 90%, recorded 90 pancake blocks and didn't allow a sack for a team that passed it 344 times.

OL: Caden Romo, sr., Wimberley — Air Force signee graded out at 97%,, had 95 knockdowns and was District 13-4A's offensive lineman of the year.

K: Armando DonJuan, jr., Glenn — Almost perfect, he was 12-of-13 on FG tries, including one from 45 yards out, and made all 30 of his extra-point kicks.

UT: Cameron Dickey, sr., Crockett — The Texas Tech signee starred as a QB and a DB, finishing with 2,455 total yards and 50 total touchdowns on offense while recording 90 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

Weiss' Peyton Morgan, intercepting a pass against Hutto, will play at Texas Tech next season. He had 72 tackles this year.

First-team defense

DL: Grayson Alex, sr., Cedar Park — The Timberwolves' defensive leader had 85 tackles, 21 for loss, 9 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries and 3 forced fumbles.

DL: Maddox Flynt, soph., Westlake — District 26-6A's defensive lineman of the year had 47 tackles for a team that went 14-1.

DL: Jack Middleton, sr., Anderson — The all-district DE recorded 77 tackles, 26 for loss, and scored two defensive TDs.

DL: Chad Otutu, sr., Weiss — A four-time all-district pick, the UTSA signee had 72 tackles, 8 for loss, 7 sacks and blocked a field-goal attempt.

LB: Diego de la Vara Vazquez, sr., Vandegrift — Vipers' defensive leader finished with 94 tackles, 2 INTs and scored a defensive TD.

LB: Luca Picucci, sr., Dripping Springs — District 26-6A's co-defensive player of the year had 99 tackles, 6 sacks and one interception.

LB: Elliott Schaper, jr., Westlake — The 26-6A co-defensive player of the year finished with 108 tackles, 12 for loss, 9 sacks, 9 quarterback hurries and 2 INTs.

DB: Judson Crockett, sr., Westlake — Started 46 career games. This year he had 89 tackles, 8 pass breakups and blocked 3 punts for the 14-1 Chaps.

DB: Kameron Green, sr., McNeil — The 25-6A all-district pick had 53 tackles, 5 INTs, blocked two field-goal tries and scored a defensive TD.

DB: Garrett Lloyd, sr., Georgetown — Had 116 tackles, 2 INTs, recovered 2 fumbles and 11 pass breakups.

DB: Peyton Morgan, sr., Weiss — Texas Tech signee was a three-time all-district pick who had 72 tackles, 9 INTs, forced 2 fumbles and scored a defensive TD this season.

P: Adrian Popps, sr., Anderson — Averaged 42 yards on 32 punts, with 15 of them landing inside the 20 and five of them inside the 10.

Hutto quarterback Will Hammond will play next year at Texas Tech. He passed for 719 yards during a game against Liberty Hill this season, which ranks third all-time in Texas football history.

Second team

Offense

QB: Will Hammond, sr., Hutto — Texas Tech signee threw for 3,910 yards, including a 719-yard game against Liberty Hill, and 35 TDs.

RB: Jack Tyndall, jr., Dripping Springs — 26-6A's player of the year racked up 1,644 yards and 19 TDs.

RB: Titus Pettaway, sr., Manor — Converted linebacker rushed for 1,620 yards and 22 TDs.

WR: Noah Birdsong, sr., Wimberley — All-district pick had 70 catches for 1,085 yards, 13 TDs.

WR: Ed Small, jr., Anderson — Texas baseball pledge had 77 catches for 1,112 yards and 20 TDs in 10 games.

WR: Adrian Wilson, jr., Weiss — Big-play specialist had 60 catches for 1,033 yards and 14 TDs.

OL: Cooper Case, sr., Westwood — 25-6A's all-district center gave up zero sacks for an offense that averaged 373 yards a game.

OL: Judson Cook, sr., McNeil — Two-time all-district pick graded out at 95% with 12 knockdowns and allowed just one sack.

OL: Samuel Crittenden, sr., LBJ — Two-time all-district pick averaged 8 knockdowns and 3 pancakes a game and allowed just one sack.

OL: Mo Oratokhai, sr., Lake Travis — Graded out at 83% with 33 knockdowns and one sack allowed.

OL: Johnique Thomas, sr., Manor — Two-time all-district pick had 31 knockdowns and didn't allow a sack.

K: Connor Hawkins, sr., Liberty Hill — Was consistent all season, hitting 7-of-10 FG tries and all 74 of his extra points.

UT: Noah Long, sr., Liberty Hill — Missed four games, but still rushed for 1,591 yards and 20 TDs, caught 2 TDs and scored on a pair of kickoff returns.

Cedar Park linebacker Reid Vines tackles Leander wide receiver Aidan Parker during their Oct. 27 game at Bible Stadium. The Timberwolves won 49-7.

Defense

DL: Malik Cousin, sr., Cedar Ridge — All-district pick had 65 tackles, 11 QB pressures, 3 sacks and forced and recovered a fumble.

DL: Caleb Dickey, jr., Crockett — 146 tackles, 39 for loss, 7 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

DL: Chima Onyejiaka, sr., Stony Point — 25-6A's defensive player of the year had 81 tackles, 15 for loss, 9 sacks and 20 QB pressures.

DL: Tomsen Vickery, sr., Dripping Springs — Air Force signee had 76 tackles, 7 sacks and forced a pair of fumbles.

LB: Markus Boswell, sr., Lake Travis — Finished with 81 tackles and 9 sacks.

LB: Nico Fisher, sr., Rouse — Totaled 156 tackles, 10 for loss, 3 sacks, 13 QB pressures and 1 interception.

LB: Reid Vines, sr., Cedar Park — Two-time all-district pick had 118 tackles, 5 sackes, 9 QB hurries and 2 picks.

DB: Cam Brooks, jr., Lake Travis — 66 tackles, 3 INTs, 3 pass breakups.

DB: Garrison Cockrell, sr., Cedar Park — Two-time all-district pick had 73 tackles and 4 INTs.

DB: Jorian Guinn, soph., Weiss — 12-6A's defensive newcomer of the year had 73 tackles, 2 INTs, 11 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries.

DB: Fatu Mukuba, sr., LBJ — Sam Houston signee had 37 tackles, 3 INTs, 12 pass breakups and allowed only 5 completed passes on him all season.

P: Ty Duchoquette, sr., Vista Ridge — All-district pick averaged 41.6 yards per punt, including 13 inside the 10-yard line.

Third team

Offense

QB: Quinn Murphy, soph., Regents — TAPPS first-team all-state pick threw for 2,993 yards and 52 TDs for state finalists.

RB: DJ Dugar, jr., Glenn — All-district pick rushed for 1,510 yards and 18 TDs. Averaged 7.6 yards a carry.

RB: Trae Hill, soph., Cedar Park — All-district pick averaged 110 yards a game and scored 20 TDs.

WR: Keyshon Moore, jr., Bastrop — 46 catches for 1,115 yards, 15 TDs; averaged 24.2 yards a catch.

WR: Keller Rogers, sr., Rouse — 44 catches for 1,057 yards, 10 TDs and averaged 24 yards a catch.

WR: Blake Suber, sr., Cedar Park — Two-time all-district pick had 61 catches for 898 yards and 10 TDs.

OL Aiden Beckett, sr., Elgin — Graded out at 92% with 27 pancakes, and allowed 2 sacks all season

OL Mac Evans, sr., Dripping Springs — All-district pick graded out at 90% with 65 pancakes and no sacks allowed.

OL Julius Osborne, sr., Liberty Hill — Graded out at 85% for a team that averaged 388 rushing yards and 42 points a game.

OL Jared Risinger, jr., Westlake — Graded out at 96% with 86 combined knockdowns and pins, and allowed 1 sack.

OL Ronald Simmons, sr., Hendrickson — Graded out at 93% with 33 knockdowns and no sacks allowed.

K: Paden Maass, sr., Elgin — 5-of-6 on FG tries and was 31-of-33 on PATs.

UT: Spencer Distefano, sr., Hendrickson — All-district DB had 81 tackles and 3 INTs along with 120 receiving yards and 415 return yards.

Defense

DL Caleb Castro, sr., Cedar Park — 72 tackles, 15 for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 recovered fumble.

DL Kaden Dees, sr., Vista Ridge — DE was a diligent pass rusher with 7 sacks and 27 QB pressures along with 51 tackles.

DL Michael Valenta, sr., Georgetown — Veteran lineman posted 65 tackles, 11 for loss, 3 sacks and blocked 3 kicks.

DL Ian Witt, jr., Vandegrift — Had 52 tackles, 11 for loss and 2 sacks for one of Class 6A's top defenses.

LB Bobby Holland, sr., McNeil — Three-year starter had 122 tackles and 3 fumble recoveries.

LB Samuel Knox, sr., Liberty Hill — Finished with 156 tackles, 23 for loss, 8 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

LB Seth Warren, jr., Georgetown — Had 107 tackles, recovered 2 fumbles and broke up 3 passes.

DB Denim Collins, sr., Westlake — Finished with 20 tackles, 3 INTs and 3 pass breakups.

DB Aidan Jones, jr., Vandegrift — Posted 44 tackles, 3 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries and blocked 3 punts.

DB Coleman Patmon, jr., Del Valle — All-district CB had 41 tackles, 3 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 pass breakups and blocked a punt.

DB Yaheim Riley, soph., LBJ — 12-5A's co-defensive MVP had 75 tackles, 4 INTs and 2 defensive TDs for district champions.

P Jolon Cabello, jr., Johnson — All-district pick averaged 38 yards a punt, including one from 63 and 10 that landed inside the 20.

