2023 CB Braeden Marshall locks in an official visit to Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail as of late, and have now locked in an official visit with one of their top cornerback targets in the 2023 class.

Yesterday, three-star CB Braeden Marshall out of Lake Mary, Florida announced that he would be taking an official visit to Wisconsin from June 9-12.

Per the 247Sports Composite, Marshall is the No. 359 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 38 CB in the country, and the No. 71 player in the state of Florida.

The Florida native also holds offers from North Carolina, Clemson, Nebraska, Pitt, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, Iowa State, Miami, Minnesota, Penn State Tennessee, and several others.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound CB announced his official visit dates to the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

