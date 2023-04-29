2023 Carolina Panthers undrafted free agent tracker
Phew. Now that that’s over, it’s time for a little cleanup.
Keep it here as we track every one of the Carolina Panthers’ 2023 undrafted free-agent signings.
LB Austin Ajiake (UNLV)
#Panthers sign UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake as an undrafted free agent, per a league source
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023
CB Mark Milton (Baylor)
#Panthers are signing @BUFootball CB Mark Milton, per source.@TheDraftNetwork
— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 29, 2023