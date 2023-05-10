2023 Cardinals schedule predictions

The Arizona Cardinals will announce their full 2023 schedule Thursday evening. While w know all their opponents and where the games will be played, we do not know which week and at what time.

On our last podcast episode, we did a “mock schedule,” or rather predicted the 17-game schedule.

Below are my predictions for the Cardinals’ 2023 schedule.

Week 1: Pittsburgh Steelers (road)

Week 2: Atlanta Falcons (home)

Week 3: Seattle Seahawks (road)

Week 4: Cincinnati Bengals (home)

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Los Angeles Rams (road)

Week 7: Washington Commanders (road)

Week 8: Baltimore Ravens (home)

Week 9: Dallas Cowboys (home)

Week 10: Chicago Bears (road)

Week 11: New York Giants (home)

Week 12 (Thursday night game): Philadelphia Eagles (away)

Week 13: San Francisco 49ers (home)

Week 14: Houston Texans (road)

Week 15: Seattle Seahawks (home)

Week 16: Cleveland Browns (road)

Week 17: San Francisco 49ers

Week 18: Los Angeles Rams (home)

