2023 Camellia Bowl: How to watch Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois: TV and streaming

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and Northern Illinois Huskies will meet in Montgomery for the 10th edition of the Camellia Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23. Both teams enter the game with 6-6 records, which puts a winning season on the line for each squad.

Arkansas State's Butch Jones and NIU's Thomas Hammock are each seeking their first bowl win as head coach at their respective schools. Jones, a former assistant to Nick Saban at Alabama, is returning to the state, while his Red Wolves are returning to Cramton Bowl, where they won the 2019 Camellia Bowl, their last bowl victory. Meanwhile, Hammock is seeking to guide his alma mater to its first bowl victory since 2012, when it won the GoDaddy.com Bowl, coincidentally, over Arkansas State.

How to watch the 2023 Camellia Bowl

The Camellia Bowl will be televised on ESPN, with coverage starting at 11 a.m. CT. The game will also be streamed on FuboTV and Sling TV. Arkansas State and NIU broadcasts will be available through ESPN+.

Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones speaks at the Camellia Bowl coaches press conference in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday evening December 19, 2023. The Camellia Bowl takes place on Saturday December 23.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: How to watch Camellia Bowl between Arkansas State and NIU: TV and streaming